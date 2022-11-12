Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
MassLive.com
Patriots release tallest receiver on their roster after bye week
The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. At 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey was the biggest wide receiver on the Patriots roster and had made an on-and-off impact throughout the year. Originally signed as a free agent over the summer, Humphrey had...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
New Details Emerge About Jim Irsay Hiring Jeff Saturday, And Colts Fans Should Be Concerned
Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) owner Jim Irsay reportedly went against advice from top executives within the organization in hiring team legend Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it’s the latest power move in what has a been month full of them for...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
'This piece is pretty special': Fuzzy Thurston's Super Bowl I ring expected to net six figures at auction
GREEN BAY – Three months after former Green Bay Packers linebacker Dave Robinson auctioned his Super Bowl I ring for a record price, another ring from a familiar face will be up for grabs this weekend. The Super Bowl I ring that belonged to former offensive lineman and fan favorite Fuzzy Thurston will...
Maine Campus
Bruins fans outraged over controversial free agent signing
Reader discretion, this article presents multiple incidents of racially targeted language. The Boston Bruins have come out of the gates strong in 2022 with a 13-2 start. However, the relationship between the Bruins’ front office and the fanbase remains strained. The tension was recently exacerbated by the signing of free agent Mitchell Miller, who had previously been released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after he was drafted due to evidence of Mitchell’s serial abuse of a Black, disabled classmate that began in elementary school.
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins: How to watch NHL eastern conference matchup
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday, November 15. The game will start at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Viewers looking to stream it can only do so with an ESPN+ subscription. ESPN+ subscriptions start at just $9.99/month or you can choose the annual plan and pay $99.99 per year.
