Massachusetts State

The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
MassLive.com

Patriots release tallest receiver on their roster after bye week

The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. At 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey was the biggest wide receiver on the Patriots roster and had made an on-and-off impact throughout the year. Originally signed as a free agent over the summer, Humphrey had...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Maine Campus

Bruins fans outraged over controversial free agent signing

Reader discretion, this article presents multiple incidents of racially targeted language. The Boston Bruins have come out of the gates strong in 2022 with a 13-2 start. However, the relationship between the Bruins’ front office and the fanbase remains strained. The tension was recently exacerbated by the signing of free agent Mitchell Miller, who had previously been released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after he was drafted due to evidence of Mitchell’s serial abuse of a Black, disabled classmate that began in elementary school.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins: How to watch NHL eastern conference matchup

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday, November 15. The game will start at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Viewers looking to stream it can only do so with an ESPN+ subscription. ESPN+ subscriptions start at just $9.99/month or you can choose the annual plan and pay $99.99 per year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

