ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Chile president creates commission to resolve Indigenous land issues

By MARIO QUILODRAN
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuCoj_0j89LX9T00
Chile's President Gabriel Boric announced the creation of a commission to resolve issues of Indigenous land ownership while meeting with Mapuche leaders /AFP

Chile President Gabriel Boric met with Mapuche Indigenous leaders on Friday and announced the creation of a commission to resolve issues of land ownership in the flashpoint southern Araucania region, which has seen a spate of recent arson attacks.

Araucania is home to groups of Mapuche, the country's largest Indigenous group, who are demanding the restitution of their ancestral land, much of which is currently in the hands of private logging companies.

Boric said a Commission for Peace and Understanding, which will start functioning by March 2023, will weigh domestic and international recommendations about how to resolve violence in Araucania and "look for a solution to the conflict."

The Chilean president warned that not everyone would be happy with the verdicts and timelines of the commission.

"It will not be possible to return all the land. There are many cities in southern Chile that were built on land that was once Mapuche and these cities must be preserved," Boric said.

Some non-Mapuche Chileans "settled on these lands and dropped roots generations ago" and their rights must be respected as well, he said.

Radical Mapuche groups have carried out numerous arson attacks, mostly on forestry companies and their equipment, but recently a school and church were also torched.

Boric began a surprise visit to the region on Thursday and branded the arsonists "terrorists" and "cowards."

Hours after he spoke, arsonists torched a house and a truck.

The violence has resulted in the deaths of at least eight people in the rural region so far this year.

The radical Arauco Malleco Coordination (CAM), one of the main Mapuche groups in the region, opposed Boric's visit, saying it "obeys the interests of the oligarchy, the power of economic groups that directly oppose the Mapuche cause."

A previous attempt to visit the area by Boric's then-interior minister Izkia Siches in March was marred by gunfire. Speaking to a local radio station, Boric said that visit had been a mistake.

"We realized that the situation in Araucania must be addressed without shortcuts," he said, adding that a "solid, robust agenda" was needed before visiting.

In the 16th century, the Mapuche resisted Spanish expansion in their territories but they were finally subdued in 1870 by the Chilean army, which subsequently began installing settlements in the region.

The restitution of these ancestral lands is at the heart of the Mapuche struggle.

Boric's predecessor, Sebastian Pinera, deployed the military to Araucania in late 2021. The new president ended that operation, but was forced to backtrack in May following another violent escalation.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Thousands of Brazilians demand army support to block Lula taking power

Thousands of Brazilians gathered outside Army barracks in Rio de Janeiro,  Brasilia and other cities on Tuesday demanding the military intervene to prevent leftist president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking power next year. In the capital Brasilia, thousands more gathered at the army's headquarters with some holding up banners such as "S.O.S Armed Forces" and "Audit at the polls."
AFP

Brazil's Lula headed to UN climate talks with vow to save Amazon

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected this week at the UN climate summit in Egypt to pledge to reverse the environmental policies of his right-wing predecessor and protect the Amazon rainforest. Lula's former and likely future environment minister, Marina Silva, has already been holding meetings at the UN summit, and has said that Brazil will lead "by example" on combatting climate change.
AFP

Ex-Kenyan leader visits key DR Congo city amid rebel crisis

Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta arrived Tuesday in eastern DR Congo's main city of Goma, as fresh clashes with M23 rebels occurred just to the north, sending thousands fleeing. Uhuru Kenyatta, a mediator for the seven-nation East African Community (EAC), arrived in Goma on Tuesday and visited Kanyaruchinya. 
AFP

Ethiopia PM vows to execute 'promise' of peace deal

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed on Tuesday to fulfil commitments made in a landmark peace deal with Tigrayan rebels and make "our promise a reality", nearly two weeks after the agreement was signed. Responding to questions from lawmakers in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, Abiy said: "We have discussed and signed (the agreement), what is expected from us next is executing the promise we made dutifully."
AFP

Mexico president slams mass protest against electoral reform

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday criticized a mass protest against his proposed electoral reforms as an attempt by his opponents to return to corrupt old ways. Lopez Obrador criticized the participation of opposition politicians such as former president Vicente Fox of the conservative National Action Party in Sunday's protest.
AFP

Indonesian leader says negotiations on G20 declaration 'very tough'

Indonesia's president said Wednesday that negotiations for a joint G20 summit declaration were extremely difficult, but hailed the leaders' agreement. Widodo handed over the G20 chair to New Delhi, which maintains strong economic ties with Moscow, at a ceremony with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. dsa-agn-jfx/arb/dva
AFP

Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Afghanistan's supreme leader has ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves, the Taliban's chief spokesman said. During their first rule, the Taliban regularly carried out punishments in public -- including floggings and executions at the national stadium. fox/mtp
AFP

Former German extremist Klein dies in France

Hans-Joachim Klein, an ex-member of Germany's defunct extreme-left movement Revolutionary Cells, has died in France where he was buried on Monday, funeral services said. He went into hiding, including in France where he spent much of the 1990s until his arrest in 1998 by French anti-terror police.
AFP

Arab fans' World Cup fever cooled by Qatar costs

Qatar's World Cup will be the first on Arab soil but despite excitement in the Middle East, the fervour is not universal in a region usually united by its passion for football. World Cups have traditionally attracted more affluent supporters than weekly club football, whose fanbase is often working-class, football historian Paul Dietschy told AFP. The World Cup in Qatar "reinforces" the universal trend of a growing gap between the rich and the poor, Dietschy said.
AFP

Harris to visit Philippines in show of US support on China

US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel next week to a Philippine island near waters claimed by China, an official said Wednesday, in a show of support to the US ally. She will be the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan, the largest Philippine province, which is not claimed by Beijing but lies along hotly contested waters in the South China Sea.
AFP

Hundreds of thousands rally to defend Madrid public healthcare

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators rallied in Madrid on Sunday in defence of the region's primary care services, warning that plans to overhaul the system would "destroy" local healthcare.  On a sunny afternoon, huge crowds rallied at four points across the capital and marched on city hall in a mass protest under the slogan: "Madrid rallies in support of public healthcare and against the plan to destroy primary care services". 
AFP

Iran issues new death sentence as protests enter third month

Iran issued a second death sentence in three days and clashes killed at least six people as women-led protests over Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a third month Wednesday. It came three days after a court issued the first death sentence in connection with the protest movement that has shaken the Islamic republic's clerical leadership.
AFP

Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war

Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".
AFP

Indonesia proposes nickel producer bloc at Canada G20 talks

Indonesia has proposed the establishment of a bloc of the world's top nickel producers similar to the oil cartel OPEC in talks with Canada, its investment minister said. The Southeast Asian nation is the world's top nickel producer, while Canada is also a major producer of the mineral, according to United States Geological Survey data.
AFP

Turkey accuses Kurdish group of Istanbul attack that killed six

Turkey on Monday accused the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of carrying out a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul, saying a Syrian woman was in custody suspected of planting the device. - 'Order from Kobane' - Turkish police quoted by private NTV television, said the chief suspect is a Syrian woman working for Kurdish militants. 
AFP

US presses China for debt relief in developing countries

The United States is pressing China and other G20 members to do more on debt relief for the world's poorest countries, a senior US official said Tuesday. "What you're going to see in the G20 statement is that 19 members of the G20 came together to say this is a core, first-order issue that we need to take collective action with respect to, and you'll see that, you know, one country is still blocking progress," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
AFP

'Very scared': The resistance fighters of liberated Kherson

The young Ukrainian partisan wanted to be a musician before deciding to risk his life by giving away enemy positions during Russia's occupation of Kherson. The Kremlin began to phase out the Ukrainian currency after it annexed Kherson and three other battle-torn regions in late September.
AFP

Rich nations target $20 bn to wean Indonesia off coal

Rich nations pledged Tuesday to raise at least $20 billion to help wean Indonesia off coal and reach carbon neutrality by 2050, a decade earlier than planned, the White House said. Under the deal, Indonesia, home to the world's third-largest rainforest, pledges to be carbon-neutral by 2050, -- 10 years earlier than previously planned -- and to almost double its renewable energy generation by 2030.
AFP

Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths

Gyms and public baths are now also off limits to Afghan women, the Taliban confirmed Sunday, days after banning them from parks and funfairs. "Gyms are closed for women because their trainers were male and some of them were combined gyms," Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue, told AFP. He said "hammams" -- traditional public bathing houses that have always been segregated by sex -- were now also off limits.
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy