Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Related
Calling hours to be held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours have been set for the young New Haven firefighter who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles will be held on Monday at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. There, family members will be able to pay […]
Firefighters battle garage fire in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire is now under control Saturday night in Vernon after firefighters were called to a home on Grove Street. According to Fire Chief Stephen Eppler of the Vernon Fire Department, there was a fully involved detached garage fire when they arrived on the scene. Some of that fire spread to […]
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
Eyewitness News
Suspect in custody after knocking on doors with knife
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2:30pm, security at 376 Washington Avenue reported to police that a tenant was inside the building and knocking on doors with a knife. The Bridgeport Police along with AMR were dispatched to the scene while residents secured in their apartments. At that time, the...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Rollover Accident
2022-11-12@10:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Bishop Avenue for a rollover accident that was first reported with entrapment. The drive was able to get out on his own and has no reported injuries.
NBC Connecticut
Man Reported Missing From East Hartford Found Dead in Glastonbury
A man who was reported missing from East Hartford last week was found dead in Glastonbury over the weekend. East Hartford police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who had been reported missing by his family on Friday. Glastonbury police said they began searching the 157-acre Longo Open...
Long Island father dead, son injured after car crash: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island father died and his son was injured in a car crash in Suffolk County Saturday, police said. The crash happened on a Sagtikos State Parkway ramp in Islip around 5:30 a.m., according to New York State Police. The 29-year-old son was driving the car eastbound on the Southern […]
Police: Knife wielding man knocked on tenant doors at Harborview Towers in Bridgeport
A man wielding a knife knocked on doors of tenants inside of a building in Bridgeport, police say.
Eyewitness News
Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning. Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street. No other information was immediately available at this time. Motorists should seek alternate...
trumbulltimes.com
Search on for gunpoint robbers from Newington 7-Eleven, police say
NEWINGTON — Police are looking for two robbers who they say held up a 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint Saturday night. The employee was not physically injured during the robbery, which happened shortly before 9:40 p.m. at the store at 461 New Britain Ave, police said. According to Sgt. Ryan...
38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash
Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Stand Off Ends Peacefully
2022-11-13@2:29pm–#Bridgeport News: Police said that security at Harborview Towers at 376 Washington Avenue reported that a tenant inside the building was knocking on doors with a knife. The person went back to their apartment and according to a witness, he barricaded himself in. Bridgeport Police said they were successful in convincing him to open the door so they could speak to him. He was placed in custody without incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
Three sent to hospital after tree struck car in parking lot
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were transported to Windham Hospital after a tree fell and struck an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 134 N. Eagleville Rd Friday evening. The commercial parking lot is shared by several businesses including the Huskies Tavern, Sgt. Pepperoni and Wally’s Chicken Coop. Shortly after 11 p.m., UConn emergency […]
Eyewitness News
Man’s death not considered suspicious after body found in Glastonbury open space
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man who was reported missing was found dead in an open space area in Glastonbury. Glastonbury police said they were looking for Howard Wilmes on Saturday. He was reported missing earlier in the day by police in East Hartford. A Silver Alert was issued by...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting
A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
New Milford police find car in deadly hit-and-run; fundraising effort underway for victim’s family
New Milford police have found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash this week and told News 12 they have a person of interest. It comes as friends of the victim, Galo Rafael Guaman, prepare to say goodbye to him.
NBC Connecticut
State Police ID Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 4 at Burlington-Farmington Line
Connecticut State Police have identified the man who was killed in a head-on crash on Route 4 at the Burlington-Farmington line on Friday morning. Troopers said 38-year-old Anthony Martocci, of Meriden, was traveling westbound on Route 4 just before 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center median and hit a vehicle traveling eastbound head-on.
Eyewitness News
Meriden man dies following head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Meriden man is dead after a head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington. According to state police, the accident occurred just after 6:00 am on Friday. A Chevrolet was driving westbound on Route 4 when it crossed over the median into oncoming traffic in the...
LI construction worker dies after 13-foot fall off roof of home
A 39-year-old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell nearly 13 feet off the roof of a Suffolk County home, Southold Town Police said.
Eyewitness News
Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
Comments / 0