ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets' Ben Simmons will come off bench against the Clippers

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mn2bd_0j89LFVd00

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said that guard Ben Simmons will come off the bench for the Nets’ at the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Vaughn added that guard Edmond Sumner and center Nic Claxton will continue to start.

Simmons has been having a rough start to this season as he works to regain his confidence and conditioning after missing the 2021-2022 season with mental health ailments and a back issue that eventually required surgery. Going into Saturday’s game at the Clippers, Simmons is averaging 5.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 6.3 APG when he averages 15.6 PPG, 8 RPG, and 7.7 APG for his career.

“Especially with the second group, I think he’s done a good job, and he finished the game with the first group. He gives you the flexibility to be able to play fast, which you want to do, have space on the floor, still be big out there, rebound the basketball. We’re still learning each other, and the groups are still learning each other.”

Brooklyn is 5-7 heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Clippers and have won 3 of their last 4 games.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid

LOS ANGELES -- — Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak. After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season. “I was watching the Green Bay Packers game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy