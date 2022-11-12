North Carolina defeated Wake Forest 36-34 on Saturday night to move to 9-1 overall, 6-0 in the ACC, and 6-0 on the road. The Tar Heels clinched the ACC Coastal title with the win, were given the trophy in the locker room, and celebrated accordingly. On Monday, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin got together for another episode of 'Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka. In the show, Schoettmer and Martin discuss UNC's win over Wake Forest, a resilient and opportune Tar Heel defense, the Drake Maye Heisman campaign, the formation diversity for Carolina's offense, and the play of the wide receivers and running back Elijah Green.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO