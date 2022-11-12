ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UNC's Puff Johnson Nearing Return From Knee Soreness

North Carolina forward Puff Johnson, who has missed the Tar Heels' first two games of the season with lingering knee soreness, is inching closer to a return, head coach Hubert Davis revealed Monday. "He practiced yesterday and had limited reps today," Davis said during press conference on Monday afternoon. "He's...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Calling the Schoetts: Wake Recap, Defensive Resilence, Drake Maye Heisman Campaign

North Carolina defeated Wake Forest 36-34 on Saturday night to move to 9-1 overall, 6-0 in the ACC, and 6-0 on the road. The Tar Heels clinched the ACC Coastal title with the win, were given the trophy in the locker room, and celebrated accordingly. On Monday, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin got together for another episode of 'Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka. In the show, Schoettmer and Martin discuss UNC's win over Wake Forest, a resilient and opportune Tar Heel defense, the Drake Maye Heisman campaign, the formation diversity for Carolina's offense, and the play of the wide receivers and running back Elijah Green.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy