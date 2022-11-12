Read full article on original website
TRUTH
4d ago
A republican run state using republican laws for voting inforced by the republican in charge bill gates. Yet Republicans complain when they lose. 🤔
finzbar
4d ago
the conspiracy theorists will find excuse for losing fair n square.....I simply call it revenge for those who trashed John McCain. Arizona voters are unpredictable n they are sick of Maga n Maga front man
oceanstatecurrent.com
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
AZFamily
More than 1.13 million votes were counted within 24 hours of Election Day, not just 62,000
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Nationally and in Arizona, Republicans have criticized the pace that votes are being counted in Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa County. “We waited 24 hours and got a measly 62,000 votes,” Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem tweeted Nov. 9. He called the county’s election system “a national disgrace.”
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX — (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. "Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people...
Voters rejecting three Maricopa County judges
Arizona may be on the verge of booting three sitting judges from office in one election. Only three judges have been rejected in the nearly 50 years since Arizona adopted its judicial retention election system. State of play: Maricopa County Superior Court judges Rusty Crandell, Stephen Hopkins and Howard Sukenic...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
12news.com
Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race
PHOENIX — Republican Rachel Mitchell is confident she has enough votes to defeat Democrat Julie Gunnigle to continue serving as Maricopa County's top prosecutor. Though the Associated Press has not officially made a call in the county attorney's race, Mitchell announced Monday morning she was declaring victory after gaining a 4-point lead over her opponent.
Democrat Hobbs claims victory over Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – After a prolonged ballot counting process, Democrat Katie Hobbs appears to have withstood a late push by Republican Kari Lake in their face-off for Arizona governor. Maricopa County released an additional 72,000 votes Monday night, 57% of those going to Lake. With Hobbs leading by...
kjzz.org
Clean Elections USA barred from using name in Arizona
Clean Elections USA has been ordered to stop using its name in Arizona immediately after a ruling from a Maricopa County Superior Court judge. Judge Scott Blaney said that the group is confusing Arizonans and causing damage to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. That’s a voter-approved group that educates citizens on candidates and organizes debates.
AZFamily
Longtime Maricopa County recorder weighs in on the election process
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is the second largest voting jurisdiction in the country. If anyone knows what it’s like to go through this election process, it’s former county recorder Helen Purcell. Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a...
KGUN 9
Katie Hobbs is Arizona's new governor
PHOENIX (KGUN) — After nearly a week of waiting for ballots to get counted, AP says Katie Hobbs has earned enough votes to become Arizona's governor for the next four years. In a statewide race that grabbed national headlines both before and since Election Day, many Arizonans have eagerly awaited daily ballot updates since Tues. Nov. 8—particularly from Maricopa and Pima Counties.
Katie Hobbs poised to win Arizona governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
PHOENIX – Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for Arizona governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, […] The post Katie Hobbs poised to win Arizona governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
AZFamily
Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
12news.com
Schweikert projected winner for Arizona's 1st Congressional District
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican David Schweikert has won reelection to the U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The district makes up part of Maricopa County, including most of the northeastern suburbs of Phoenix, as well as Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.
Protesters gather outside of Maricopa County elections office as counting continues
Protesters have gathered outside of the elections office in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Saturday to protest the slow counting of the ballots that were cast during the midterm elections Tuesday.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Receives 54 Percent of Sunday Night Ballots from Maricopa County, 69 Percent from Pinal County
Election officials released updated results Sunday evening showing Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake gained ground on frontrunner Democrat Katie Hobbs in Maricopa County by 54.6 to 45.4 percent. In Pinal County, Lake bested Hobbs 69.5 percent to 30.5 percent. In all, the votes of little more than 97,000 of the...
AZFamily
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races
About 50 people protested at the Maricopa County ballot tabulation center and extra law enforcement was brought in just in case. Maricopa Officials shoot down rumors about ballot counting process. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said misinformation is out of control regarding...
HuffPost
Democrat Katie Hobbs Keeps Lead In Race For Arizona Governor
PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
Kari Lake Supporters Reenact Biblical Battle of Jericho in Maricopa Protest
Supporters of Arizona's GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reenacted the Biblical Battle of Jericho, marching around the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix on Saturday seven times while blowing horns and singing the popular Christian song "Awesome God." Lake, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and...
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs maintains small lead in gubernatorial race, contest still too close to call
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is maintaining her lead over GOP candidate Kari Lake in the latest round of ballots reported from Maricopa County.
arizonasuntimes.com
Mainstream Media Outlets Project Democrat Wins in Two Arizona Races as 390,000 Ballots Remain Uncounted
Maricopa County continues to drop nightly ballot dumps, with Friday’s results adding another 74,000 votes to the total, allegedly including ballots dropped off on Election Day. Despite predictions that tonight’s dump would swing in Republicans’ favor, Democrats cling to a lead across the significant races. “They want...
