PHOENIX – Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for Arizona governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, […] The post Katie Hobbs poised to win Arizona governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO