Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 4

TRUTH
4d ago

A republican run state using republican laws for voting inforced by the republican in charge bill gates. Yet Republicans complain when they lose. 🤔

Reply
4
finzbar
4d ago

the conspiracy theorists will find excuse for losing fair n square.....I simply call it revenge for those who trashed John McCain. Arizona voters are unpredictable n they are sick of Maga n Maga front man

Reply
2
AZFamily

More than 1.13 million votes were counted within 24 hours of Election Day, not just 62,000

WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Nationally and in Arizona, Republicans have criticized the pace that votes are being counted in Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa County. “We waited 24 hours and got a measly 62,000 votes,” Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem tweeted Nov. 9. He called the county’s election system “a national disgrace.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Axios

Voters rejecting three Maricopa County judges

Arizona may be on the verge of booting three sitting judges from office in one election. Only three judges have been rejected in the nearly 50 years since Arizona adopted its judicial retention election system. State of play: Maricopa County Superior Court judges Rusty Crandell, Stephen Hopkins and Howard Sukenic...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Rachel Mitchell declares victory with 68K lead over Julie Gunnigle in CA race

PHOENIX — Republican Rachel Mitchell is confident she has enough votes to defeat Democrat Julie Gunnigle to continue serving as Maricopa County's top prosecutor. Though the Associated Press has not officially made a call in the county attorney's race, Mitchell announced Monday morning she was declaring victory after gaining a 4-point lead over her opponent.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Clean Elections USA barred from using name in Arizona

Clean Elections USA has been ordered to stop using its name in Arizona immediately after a ruling from a Maricopa County Superior Court judge. Judge Scott Blaney said that the group is confusing Arizonans and causing damage to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. That’s a voter-approved group that educates citizens on candidates and organizes debates.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Katie Hobbs is Arizona's new governor

PHOENIX (KGUN) — After nearly a week of waiting for ballots to get counted, AP says Katie Hobbs has earned enough votes to become Arizona's governor for the next four years. In a statewide race that grabbed national headlines both before and since Election Day, many Arizonans have eagerly awaited daily ballot updates since Tues. Nov. 8—particularly from Maricopa and Pima Counties.
ARIZONA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Katie Hobbs poised to win Arizona governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough

PHOENIX – Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for Arizona governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, […] The post Katie Hobbs poised to win Arizona governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Schweikert projected winner for Arizona's 1st Congressional District

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican David Schweikert has won reelection to the U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The district makes up part of Maricopa County, including most of the northeastern suburbs of Phoenix, as well as Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek and Fountain Hills.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Democrat Katie Hobbs Keeps Lead In Race For Arizona Governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of...
ARIZONA STATE
