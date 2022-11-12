OKMULGEE, Okla. (TCD) -- Detectives reportedly discovered "multiple" human remains in a river amid a search for four missing men who have not been seen for about a week. On Oct. 14, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said in a press conference a passerby saw "something that looked suspicious" in a river near Sharp Road and called police. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the remains, and several law enforcement agencies arrived to assist.

OKMULGEE, OK ・ 29 DAYS AGO