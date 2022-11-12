ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Iberian Pig coming to Nashville

By Esther Shittu
 4 days ago
An upscale Spanish tapas concept will open its first Nashville location next spring.

The Iberian Pig , a restaurant concept owned and operated by Castellucci Hospitality group, has spent more than 10 years serving Georgia residents.

Now the Castellucci group is bringing the concept to Nashville.

“We’ve gone to Nashville for many years on a personal level and we just love going to the city,” Federico Castellucci III , president and CEO of CHG, told What Now . “For our first out of town location we really just wanted to choose a vibrant market that we really loved even on a personal level. It’s culturally diverse there’s a vibrant like, artistic scene.”

Castellucci operates and run the group with family members, Stephanie Castellucci and John Castellucci.

Other than the Iberian Pig, CHG also operates Mujo, Cooks & Soldiers, Sugo, Double Zero and Bar Mercado.

Although many new restaurants are making their way to Nashville, Castellucci believes the Iberian Pig will stand out because of its uniqueness.

“You get more of a fine dining meal than you would expect from a typical tapas restaurant,” he said. Diners can also expect Spanish wines and beverages.

The Nashville location will be located at 607 Overton Street in The Gulch. The menu will feature items like bacon-wrapped dates, pork cheek tacos and new innovations that are local to Music City, Nashville Lifestyles report.

The restaurant is about 4,500 square-feet and is expected to be a high energy environment.

“It’s definitely more of a party than a fine dining restaurant but with the quality level you’d expect at a higher level place,” Castellucci said. “That’s really kind of the magic of the restaurant. It’s fun and high energy and the dining room is beauty. The food accompanies that.”



