Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is officially in the running for the nation’s top assistant coaching award, the Broyles Award. The Broyles Award released its list of 52 nominees for this year’s award, with Diaz one of seven Big Ten assistants up for the award. Every Big Ten assistant up for the Broyles Award is a defensive coordinator. Diaz has had a solid season in his first year at Penn State. The Nittany Lions are among the best in the nation in recording tackles for a loss and Penn State is coming off a shutout of Maryland that limited Taulia...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO