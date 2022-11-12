ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, MO

Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case

By C.C. McCandless
KTAL News
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One day after his wife’s detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines.

Couple charged in death of woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri

Waterman, 42, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death after the burned body of a pregnant woman was found near the Waterman residence in Pineville on November 3. His wife, Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death.

Court documents state that Amber Waterman abducted Ashley Bush, 33, “for the purpose and benefit of claiming Ashley Bush’s child as the defendant’s child,” and that she transported her across state lines, from Arkansas to Missouri. Bush was reported missing to the Benton County Sheriff’s office at approximately 6:30 p.m. on October 31.

Prosecution notes ‘serious risk’ in deadly kidnapping case, requests pretrial detention

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office says that Bush’s unborn baby was found dead in a separate location on November 2. According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, Bush died from an apparent gunshot wound.

In a November 8 court filing, the government noted that a pretrial release of the suspects would “present a substantial risk to the victim(s) and the community” and requested pretrial hearings to address the matter. On November 9, Judge David P. Rush released a minute sheet stating that the court “finds an adequate basis for detention and will issue a written order” in Amber Waterman’s case.

NWA mom says she was almost target of woman charged in death of Ashley Bush

Judge Rush found that same basis applied to Jamie Waterman during his November 10 hearing. Both suspects are currently being held in the Greene County Jail in Missouri.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Clay Fowlkes said that the circumstances of the case could potentially carry the death penalty in federal court. The investigation is ongoing.

KTAL News

