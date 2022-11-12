Read full article on original website
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
Man shot to death in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood
Police asked the public for help finding a killer after a man was found shot to death on a Koreatown sidewalk early Monday morning. Witnessess reported hearing approximately five gunshots just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Normandie Avenue and West 8th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
mynewsla.com
Boy, Woman Stabbed at Downtown Target Store; Suspect Shot
A 7-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman were stabbed at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening and the homeless man suspected of the stabbing was shot by a security guard, police said. Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the store at the FIGat7th shopping center shortly after...
mynewsla.com
Boy, Woman Critically Injured In Stabbing By Homeless Man at Downtown Target
A 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were critically injured in a stabbing at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening and the homeless man suspected of the stabbing was shot and killed by a security guard. Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the store at the...
Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash
A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
knock-la.com
Local Bookstore Recovering After Apparent Arson Attack Linked to Break-In
On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.
Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation.
foxla.com
LAPD release surveillance images of South LA murder suspect
LOS ANGELES - Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man they say killed one person and shot two others outside a party last month. The murder happened back on Oct. 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were standing outside a birthday party, by their cars in the 300 block of East 62nd Street in South Los Angeles. That's when the suspect walked up and shot the three victims. One of the those victims was killed, the other two survived. The suspect then drove away in the dead person's 2007 Mercedes-Benz, according to LAPD.
Motorcyclist struck in multi-vehicle pileup on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
Emergency crews responded to a major traffic incident involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. when a witness said a vehicle struck a motorcycle on the southbound side of the freeway near the 105 […]
mynewsla.com
Body Found Near L.A. Riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m. near the riverbed and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity...
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
foxla.com
Denise Richards, husband shot at during road rage incident in LA, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES - Actress Denise Richards and her husband were shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles Monday, according to a report from TMZ. TMZ reported that Richards and her husband were driving to a studio in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday. Richards' husband Aaron Phypers was driving, and apparently having trouble finding the location.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Malibu
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash in Malibu. The single-vehicle crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person. All...
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside
A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
mynewsla.com
Two French Bulldogs Stolen in Boyle Heights
Police Monday sought the public’s help to locate two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owners in an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge between downtown and Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just after midnight on Saturday to the area of East Sixth...
Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
mynewsla.com
Body of Simi Valley Woman Found in Antelope Valley
The body of a woman who police say vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley has been found in a remote area of the Antelope Valley, and police Monday say her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her death. The body of Rachel Castillo, 25, was found in the...
KTLA.com
Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.
Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
foxla.com
Sheriff Alex Villaneuva concedes; Robert Luna elected as LA's next sheriff
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County will have a new sheriff in town. Quite literally, as retired Long Beach police chief Robert Luna edged out incumbent Alex Villanueva for the LA County Sheriff's seat. On Tuesday, Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat in his reelection bid. Following Election Day, Luna come...
