Fall's the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now.Before beginning, remove weeds from the area.Next, test your soil’s pH. Test kits are reasonably priced and widely available. Plus, most states have university-affiliated agricultural extension offices that offer low-cost testing services to home gardeners.Each plant species thrives best at a specific pH range. If the reading is outside the target range for a plant, it won’t be...
CNET
Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
Avocado farmer explains secret why you can't grow Hass avocado trees from Hass seeds
This article originally appeared on 07.06.21 Have you ever seen anyone put an avocado pit in water to grow an avocado tree? I've seen lots of people try, but only a few succeed. My mom has a tiny avocado tree growing in her living room that she managed to grow from the pit of a Hass avocado she ate. It's small but thriving, and I've often wondered if it will ever grow actual avocados. As it turns out, it could—but they won't be Hass avocados.
Is Your Yard Still Covered in Fallen Leaves? You’re Not Lazy, You’re Helping Indiana’s Pollinators!
Don't feel like raking and bagging leaves this year? You aren't lazy, you're helping the environment. The time of year is here when the leaves have turned all kinds of beautiful colors, and most have fallen off of the trees already. If you're like me, there's a good chance your yard is covered in leaves. If you're unlike me, maybe you're a go-getter who has already raked and bagged their leaves. However, if you're like me, you have a to-do list that continues to grow, and who has time for more chores? If you find yourself being the latter, don't worry your unwillingness to mess with the fallen leaves in your yard is actually paying off by helping the environment!
The Best Plants to Grow in November
Did you miss the chance to plant your shrubs this summer? Do it now, it's probably better! Here's a list of plants to grow in November.
Help monarch butterflies by safely adding milkweed to your outdoor spaces
Monarch butterflies have been declared endangered internationally, but they are still not legally protected in the US. Lasclay / UnsplashYou can still do it while keeping your pets and other wildlife safe.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 8 Fastest-Growing Evergreen Trees
Are you looking to plant an evergreen tree for your yard or property and don’t know where to start? Perhaps you enjoy trees and want to learn what the fastest-growing evergreen trees are? In this article, we’ll tell you about the 8 fastest growing evergreen trees and all the basics you need to know to plant them!
Gardening Tips for Fall First-Timers
With the cooler temperatures and changing leaves, fall is the perfect time to start a garden. If you're a first-time gardener, however, it can be tricky to know where to start. Here are five tips to help you get your garden off to a great start this fall.
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees
Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Fall leaf tips: Why you shouldn’t burn these ‘blankets’ for butterflies, bees
Feeling overwhelmed by fall leaf clean-up? The best thing to do with all those leaves may actually be nothing at all. Leaf litter may seem like little more than the mess left after trees become bare. But as colder weather approaches, those crunchy, mulchy leaves actually act like a cozy blanket, providing a critical spot for bees, butterflies and other wildlife to spend the winter, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Should You Cut Your Hydrangeas Back In The Fall?
The first rule of deadheading hydrangeas is to only do it when necessary. While some guidelines are different, find out how to best navigate this process.
Putting the garden to bed late
Depending on the crop, the suggested planting dates range from August into October or November.It's been a weird year. A long, wet spring led to a summer dryer than a stiff-lipped British comedian, which has now led to a slacker of an autumn that showed up tardy without a note and is looking to skip class and head straight to winter. I don't know about you, but as I'm writing this in the last days of October, I have a lot of fall garden chores left to do. It was still smoky summer as of last week, and...
gardeningknowhow.com
Grow An Early Spring Flowering Bulb Lawn
Imagine a lawn that would nourish pollinators, never need weeding and would grow more beautiful every year on its own. If this sounds like your ideal fall project, a spring bulb lawn may be perfect for you. Bulb lawns have become a feature in professional botanical gardens and are creating a stir among environmentally conscious home gardeners.
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
Nature Journeys: Nature’s Daring Dispersers
Getting around – dispersing, if you will – is one of the key ecological tenets of life for the vast majority of species on planet Earth. Many do it of their own accord, employing wings, legs, fins, and even torsos (think snakes) to make it from point A to point B, and beyond. Other less mobile species rely upon other modes of transportation, traveling at the whims of a variety of forces of nature. November is prime time to witness some of this latter group, particularly our pernicious prickly plants. Let’s take a look at some of our local Sky Islands hitchhikers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Leave the leaves! How you can help critters that take shelter in leaf litter during Michigan winters
There are many types of insects and wildlife in Michigan that seek shelter during the winter and leaf litter provides that much-needed shelter, according to the DNR. Those leaves help insects, amphibians and small mammals stay warm over the winter. Some insects even rely on the leaves for different stages of the lives, either to hide among them or to eat.
vinlove.net
The boy “makes money” thanks to the dollar tree planted on difficult land
Mr. Le Van Thin started his business from scratch in a difficult area in Kon Thup commune, Mang Yang district, Gia Lai. After many failed attempts, he found a special tree with an income of tens of millions of VND per month. In 2010, Mr. Le Van Thin (34 years...
