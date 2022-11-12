ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Taliah Scott had been committed to Arkansas for more than a year, but still managed to pull off a signing surprise. No, there was no last-moment flip or indecision. Scott signed with the Razorbacks on Tuesday, the crown jewel of Mike Neighbors’ 2023 class. The 5-foot-9 combo guard is one of the best to play in the area, a five-star prospect with ambitions of playing in the WNBA.

