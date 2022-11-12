Read full article on original website
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded
A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday was imploded Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment in recent years.
Miami New Times
Musings While Trapped in a Miami Courthouse Elevator
It's about 20 minutes into my unscheduled confinement in a courthouse elevator nine stories up when I start to appreciate how nice it is to have nothing to do. Outside my dangling metal cell, hanging motionless between the eighth and ninth floors of a federal courthouse in downtown Miami, conditions were less than serene.
WSVN-TV
Controversial proposal to expand number of crematoriums in Miami-Dade passes
A crematory controversy is heating up. A month ago, 7 Investigates shed light on a plan to expand the number of crematories in Miami-Dade County, a proposal that’s been met with resistance by residents. The idea was shelved for a bit, but on Tuesday, the proposal was back before...
150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down
Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
Click10.com
Miami Rescue Mission becomes ‘The Caring Place’ still supporting South Floridians in need
MIAMI – The Miami Rescue Mission has become “The Caring Place,” still supporting South Floridians in need for the last 100 years. The Miami Rescue Mission first opened its doors in the 1920s. A century later, the needs of the poor and hungry remain the same. The vision of “No One is Homeless” is a daily pursuit.
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami
What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: La Terrazza at Fiola, Raising Cane's, and Sofia
Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida location for fast-casual chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane's, the grand opening of Sofia in the Miami Design District, and La Terrazza, a rooftop restaurant and bar from the creators of Fiola Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list?...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Places to Bring Your Dog in Miami
We love dogs, so we’re always looking for great places to take our four-legged friends along. Lucky for us, tons of businesses are dog friendly in Miami. You can find gems that will welcome your pooch around every corner ― and do it in style! These dog friendly Miami businesses and destinations are some of the best you’ll find and are sure to help you and your pup make lasting memories (and take some killer photos for your Insta).
lazytrips.com
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Plans Fort Lauderdale Location
The brand will open its eighth restaurant in the beginning of next year
Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes
Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
Click10.com
‘It’s despicable’: Fort Lauderdale in post-election turmoil
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – With only one week after the election, uncertainty continues to reign in Fort Lauderdale after the city suddenly decided not to swear in new commissioners’ that voters chose. Questions still remain after the city’s former longtime auditor John Herbst, who says he was blind-sighted...
Click10.com
Effort underway to save South Florida’s endangered bonneted bat
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Halloween may be the one time of year that we spend any time at all thinking about bats, but this flying animal some consider creepy is actually very necessary to our South Florida ecosystem and some are on the verge of becoming extinct. Elena Suarez...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Ralph Cutié, Director & CEO, Miami International Airport
November 2022 — Miami International Airport has experienced explosive growth over the last two years, and it is now No. 1 in the United States for international passengers and international freight. In an interview with Invest:, Ralph Cutié, director and CEO of MIA, discussed how they have a $6 billion improvement program in progress to account for all of the growth.
floridapolitics.com
Fabían Basabe wins close contest for HD 106 after recount
He won by a 0.46-percentage-point margin, with just 242 votes more than his opponent. One week after Election Day, the closest House race in South Florida has a winner after a recount that stretched to Tuesday. Republican former reality TV star turned stay-at-home dad Fabían Basabe will be the next...
WSVN-TV
Family of city employee worried after disappearance near Fort Lauderdale; BSO investigating
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Distraught family members are asking for answers and fearing the worst days after their loved one, a city employee with deep ties to the community, went missing near Fort Lauderdale. The family of Mimose Dulcio told 7News that she last heard from early Friday...
Click10.com
Police: Man airlifted after son stabs him in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to a local trauma center after his son stabbed him in a domestic dispute in northwest Miami-Dade late Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The stabbing happened just after 4:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Northwest 61st Street, which is just...
