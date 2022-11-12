ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

miamionthecheap.com

Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Musings While Trapped in a Miami Courthouse Elevator

It's about 20 minutes into my unscheduled confinement in a courthouse elevator nine stories up when I start to appreciate how nice it is to have nothing to do. Outside my dangling metal cell, hanging motionless between the eighth and ninth floors of a federal courthouse in downtown Miami, conditions were less than serene.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami

What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Places to Bring Your Dog in Miami

We love dogs, so we’re always looking for great places to take our four-legged friends along. Lucky for us, tons of businesses are dog friendly in Miami. You can find gems that will welcome your pooch around every corner ― and do it in style! These dog friendly Miami businesses and destinations are some of the best you’ll find and are sure to help you and your pup make lasting memories (and take some killer photos for your Insta).
MIAMI, FL
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
BoardingArea

Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes

Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

‘It’s despicable’: Fort Lauderdale in post-election turmoil

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – With only one week after the election, uncertainty continues to reign in Fort Lauderdale after the city suddenly decided not to swear in new commissioners’ that voters chose. Questions still remain after the city’s former longtime auditor John Herbst, who says he was blind-sighted...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Ralph Cutié, Director & CEO, Miami International Airport

November 2022 — Miami International Airport has experienced explosive growth over the last two years, and it is now No. 1 in the United States for international passengers and international freight. In an interview with Invest:, Ralph Cutié, director and CEO of MIA, discussed how they have a $6 billion improvement program in progress to account for all of the growth.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fabían Basabe wins close contest for HD 106 after recount

He won by a 0.46-percentage-point margin, with just 242 votes more than his opponent. One week after Election Day, the closest House race in South Florida has a winner after a recount that stretched to Tuesday. Republican former reality TV star turned stay-at-home dad Fabían Basabe will be the next...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

