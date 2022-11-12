ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

La Quinta football falls to Laguna Beach in 2nd round of playoffs, ends remarkable run for Blackhawks

By Blake Arthur
 4 days ago
La Quinta loses 41-16 to Laguna Beach in CIF-SS Division 9 quarterfinal

La Quinta's remarkable run has finally come to an end.

The Blackhawks were beat by Laguna Beach on Friday night in the 2nd round of the CIF-SS Division 9 playoffs.

With the loss, that ends not only La Quinta's season, but the entire high school football season for the valley.

Prior to Friday night, La Quinta was the only local high school football team still standing. Out of our six area teams that made the playoffs, LQ was the only program to reach the 2nd round of the playoffs.

LQ's loss is disappointing but they have plenty be proud of this season.

After not winning a DEL game the last two seasons, LQ ended this 2022 season as DEL champions (4-1 league record), sharing the crown with Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

Not to mention, they took down rival Palm Desert in an epic Flag Game, an instant classic that brought the flag back to La Quinta for the first time since 2016.

