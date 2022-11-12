ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, TN

Malaki Dowell finishes second all-time on TSSAA football single-season rushing list

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twJZm_0j89DKCw00

White County senior Malaki Dowell's memorable senior season came to an end Friday night.

Rushing for 296 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-36 loss to Nolensville, Dowell finished second all-time in rushing yards for a single season with 3,201 per the TSSAA record book . He also scored a team-high 40 touchdowns.

Dowell's 3,201 yards only trail Beech legend and former Tennessee Vols running back Jalen Hurd, who ran for 3,357 yards in 14 games during the Buccaneers' 2012 state championship run. Dowell ran for his yards in 12 games, but missed a majority of the Warriors' game against Wilson Central with a hamstring injury.

WEEK 3 MATCHUPS: Tennessee DI quarterfinals, DII semifinals pairings

WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD: Tennessee high school second-round results

Dowell started the night in seventh place all time but passed BGA's Troy Fleming (3,008 yards in 1998), Powell's Dy'Shawn Mobley (3,068 in 2011), Huntingdon's Jacob Warbritton (3,082 in 2012), Trinity Christian's Andrew Goldsmith (3,139 in 2015) and Karns' DeSean Bishop (3,179 in 2021).

During his run, Dowell averaged 10.7 yards per carry, 266.8 yards per game and 3.3 touchdowns per game.

He ran for over 200 yards in all but two of White County's games, ran for over 300 yards four times and recorded a career-high 472 yards and seven touchdowns against Cookeville earlier in the season.

White County ran for 568 yards and five touchdowns as a team Friday night with Dowell's 296 yards being a team-high along with three touchdowns including touchdown runs of 50 and 37 yards. Tripp Pinion finished second in rushing behind Dowell with 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @joe_spear s 7.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Malaki Dowell finishes second all-time on TSSAA football single-season rushing list

Comments / 2

Related
atozsports.com

A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri

There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
COLUMBIA, MO
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna football all about the Bulldog in 2022

The Smyrna High football season has ended following a tough 24-21 loss at Beech in the second round of the class 6A TSSAA playoffs. But when folks look back at the 2022 campaign, it will likely be summarized by a picture of the furry, four-legged mascot that is their moniker.
SMYRNA, TN
Sidelines

A Soulful Night in the Boro

Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sumner County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Decosta Jenkins To Be Inducted Into Nashville Business Hall of Fame

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Junior Achievement (JA) of Middle Tennessee will induct Decosta Jenkins into its Nashville Business Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Jenkins was selected by JA and past laureates for his achievements in business leadership and community impact in the Nashville area. The induction ceremony will be...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
News Channel Nebraska

What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?

Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Traffic calming experiment on I-24

A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
NASHVILLE, TN
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE
bbbtv12.com

SENATE MAJORITY CAUCUS ELECTS LEADERSHIP FOR 113

Lt. Governor McNally, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager receive unanimous approval for another term. NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Senate Republican Caucus met today in Nashville where members voted unanimously to renominate Lt. Governor Randy McNally to a fourth term as Speaker and to return Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) for third terms to their top leadership roles as Majority Leader and Republican Caucus Chairman respectively. Others elected to caucus leadership positions include Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain and Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) as Vice-Treasurer.
TENNESSEE STATE
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy