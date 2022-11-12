Malaki Dowell finishes second all-time on TSSAA football single-season rushing list

White County senior Malaki Dowell's memorable senior season came to an end Friday night.

Rushing for 296 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-36 loss to Nolensville, Dowell finished second all-time in rushing yards for a single season with 3,201 per the TSSAA record book . He also scored a team-high 40 touchdowns.

Dowell's 3,201 yards only trail Beech legend and former Tennessee Vols running back Jalen Hurd, who ran for 3,357 yards in 14 games during the Buccaneers' 2012 state championship run. Dowell ran for his yards in 12 games, but missed a majority of the Warriors' game against Wilson Central with a hamstring injury.

Dowell started the night in seventh place all time but passed BGA's Troy Fleming (3,008 yards in 1998), Powell's Dy'Shawn Mobley (3,068 in 2011), Huntingdon's Jacob Warbritton (3,082 in 2012), Trinity Christian's Andrew Goldsmith (3,139 in 2015) and Karns' DeSean Bishop (3,179 in 2021).

During his run, Dowell averaged 10.7 yards per carry, 266.8 yards per game and 3.3 touchdowns per game.

He ran for over 200 yards in all but two of White County's games, ran for over 300 yards four times and recorded a career-high 472 yards and seven touchdowns against Cookeville earlier in the season.

White County ran for 568 yards and five touchdowns as a team Friday night with Dowell's 296 yards being a team-high along with three touchdowns including touchdown runs of 50 and 37 yards. Tripp Pinion finished second in rushing behind Dowell with 252 yards and two touchdowns.

