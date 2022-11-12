ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Senior Night for the Gamecocks is Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twenty players are expected to take part in Senior Day ceremonies prior to Saturday night's kickoff with Tennessee. Among that group is Zacch Pickens who came to USC after a stellar career on the defensive line at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson. Pickens was also used as a running back for that program which lost to Dutch Fork in the 2018 5A state championship.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Benedict earns top seed and first round bye in NCAA Playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The undefeated Benedict College Tigers are making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs and earned the No. 1 seed for Super Region 2, the NCAA announced on Sunday. The Tigers, 11-0 after winning the SIAC championship on Saturday, will have a bye...
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

Nation’s top JUCO running back ‘feeling great about’ South Carolina after offer

South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty has focused in on a junior college running back. Robert Henry (5-10, 194) is a native of Lumberton, Mississippi and attends Jones College in the same state. Henry just completed his second year at Jones, his first playing for the team, and rushed for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns. Both figures lead the National Junior College Athletic Association.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Monster Jam returns to Columbia, tickets go on sale Nov. 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Love trucks? Really loud and fast trucks? Need a holiday gift for that special someone in your life? How about tickets to what should be one of the loudest, fastest, high-flying shows this coming spring?. Monster Jam has announced its return to Colonial Life Arena for...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New memorial honors Sumter's missing

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Light of Hope memorial honors Sumter's missing. The light post and benches were unveiled on on Harvin Street on Sunday. "For 21 years, we’ve been searching for answers," Wilveria Sanders told me. That’s how long it’s been since Sanders’ brother Shelton went missing....
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale

Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden. The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WGAL

Video: Revolutionary war soldiers excavated

Researchers announced Friday that some of America’s first veterans have been found. University of South Carolina researchers and South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust discovered the remains of 14 soldiers who fought in the Battle of Camden during the Revolutionary War. The 1780 battle was a disastrous defeat for the...
CAMDEN, SC

