Whiteland, IN

Indiana high school football: Whiteland wills itself to regional victory

By Lewis Bagley
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
WHITELAND – Whiteland coach Darrin Fisher was open to any suggestions, pearls of wisdom or nuggets of advice he could take in leading up to his team’s Class 5A regional contest at Sleighter Field against Plainfield.

After all, the Warriors hadn’t advanced past the regional since the last millennium (1999) and, as the second-ranked team in the final regular-season state poll, this was an opportunity Whiteland craved.

After breaking out to a 21-point lead in the second quarter, Whiteland saw the Quakers chip away at the lead and pull within seven points late in the third quarter.

At that point, the Warriors came alive and eventually pulled away to a 49-14 victory.

“A wise coach told me recently that the key in this round is that a team has to will itself to win,” Fisher said. “We talked about that all week … and I think that’s what we did tonight. Our kids willed themselves to this victory.”

Scores, highlights, stats:Indiana high school football regional roundup

A 28-point, fourth quarter ‒ keyed by a pair of rapid-fire touchdowns by sophomore Nyrius Moore-Smith ‒ proved decisive and the victory sends Whiteland (11-1) on to the semistate, where it will travel to meet Castle – which topped Bloomington South 31-14.

The Whiteland-Castle victor heads to Lucas Oil Stadium for the state title game Thanksgiving weekend.

While the final score indicates an easy win, it was anything but easy – at least, for three-plus quarters – even after bursting out to a 21-0 second-quarter lead.

Plainfield, inspired to send retiring coach Brian Woodard out on a high note, had been playing uphill most of the season. The Quakers started 0-3 and were 3-5 before embarking on a three-game winning streak coming into the contest. That included a win over Decatur Central last week that gave the program its first sectional title since 2000.

Considering all that, a 21-point deficit didn’t seem overwhelming. Plainfield trailed 21-7 at halftime after Hunter Newell’s 3-yard TD pass to Isaiah Miller, then pulled within a touchdown after a nine-play, 82-yard drive ended with Noah Hessong breaking off a 33-yard scoring run with 2:09 left in the quarter.

That’s when the “will” Fisher spoke of – along with a lot of athletic ability – came to the fore.

After the kickoff – and facing a stiff, western wind – Whiteland quarterback Kevin Denham connected with Malik Perkins for a 14-yard gain on a screen pass to the left side. On the next play, Denham hooked up with Moore-Smith on the same play to the right for an 18-yard gain.

“The wind was in our face and it’s hard to throw it down field in that situation,” Fisher explained, “but they were packing the box and we had to get the ball outside. So, those plays are quick screens and that was our way of getting ball on the perimeter.”

Three plays later, Moore-Smith took off left and scampered in from 33 yards on the first snap of the fourth quarter, giving the Warriors a 28-14 lead.

Three plays after the kickoff, Moore-Smith struck again – this time returning an interception 30 yards for a score and a 35-14 advantage. That, pretty much, sealed the contest.

“I just had to make a play,” Moore-Smith said. “That interception, I saw it the whole way.”

“We simply refused to lose at that point,” Fisher said, referring to his team’s lead getting cut to seven points. “Somebody different has stepped up for us all year long, and, tonight, it was Nyrius.”

The loss ended Woodard’s run at Plainfield after 17 years.

“This wasn’t the way we wanted to go out,” Woodard said. “I’m proud of how we played and prepared. I thought our defense played well and we shot ourselves at times and didn’t execute when we needed to.”

Next week: IHSAA 2022 semistate matchups

Whiteland 49, Plainfield 14

Plainfield 0 7 7 0 -- 14

Whiteland 6 15 0 28 -- 49

W – Gunner Hicks 27 pass from Kevin Denham (run failed)

W – Jonathan Crowley 56 run (Peyton Emberton run)

W – Denham 6 run (David Mathis kick)

P – Isaiah Miller 3 pass from Hunter Newell (Cameron Grimes kick)

P – Noah Hessong 33 run (Grimes kick)

W – Nyrius Moore-Smith 33 run (Mathis kick)

W – Moore-Smith 30 interception return (Mathis kick)

W – Slate Valentine 6 run (Mathis kick)

W – Jakarrey Oliver 6 run (Mathis kick)

RUSHING: (P): Noah Hessong 23-96; Hunter Newell 7-(-13); (W): Jonathan Crowley 5-77; Nyrius Moore-Smith 2-37; Slate Valentine 7-32; Peyton Emberton 6-27; Brandon Eddy 1-27; Malik Perkins 4-22; Jakarrey Oliver 4-11; Austin Steele 1-(-1); Kevin Denham 5-(-15).

PASSING: (P): Newell 12-29-3-54; (W): Denham 4-6-87.

RECEIVING: (P): Isaiah Miller 5-44; Grant Irwin 3-6; Caden VanderBush 2-(-3); Hessong 1-7; (W): Gunnar Hicks 2-55; Moore-Smith 1-18; Perkins 1-14.

