Center Point, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Green Wave preps for playoff date with Ramsay

By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor LEEDS – The Leeds Green Wave looks to extend their undefeated season and playoff run Friday night as they face the Ramsay Rams in the third round of the AHSAA high school football playoffs. The 2022 edition of the Green Wave is undefeated (11-0, 6-0 in 5A Region 6), is […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

72-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash

From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman man on Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 4:20 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James L. Caudle, 72, was critically injured when the 2020 Honda Accord that he was driving left the roadway and struck […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Michael Wayne Hicks, 69, of Birmingham, died on November 8, 2o22, at 4:49 p.m. Hicks was found unresponsive inside his apartment by police performing a welfare check at […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham to open warming station on Saturday and Sunday

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Armed, dangerous person wanted in Prattville arrested in Leeds

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — An armed and dangerous person wanted out of Prattville was arrested in Leeds on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), officers were notified to be on the lookout for Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville, who kidnapped two juveniles for sexual purposes in Prattville, Alabama, on […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified man killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 5:28 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the decedent was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 9900 of Parkway East […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE  — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two teens killed in Marshall County crash

From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two teens on Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 18-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger were both fatally injured when the 2013 Nissan Rogue that the youth was driving left […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man struck, killed on I-65 South

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in an Interstate 65 South crash on Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 5:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was a pedestrian walking in a travel lane on Interstate 65 South at Green Springs Avenue South when […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

