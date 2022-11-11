Read full article on original website
Green Wave preps for playoff date with Ramsay
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor LEEDS – The Leeds Green Wave looks to extend their undefeated season and playoff run Friday night as they face the Ramsay Rams in the third round of the AHSAA high school football playoffs. The 2022 edition of the Green Wave is undefeated (11-0, 6-0 in 5A Region 6), is […]
Obituary: Stanley Lowell Mims (January 7, 1926 ~ November 8, 2022)
Stanley Lowell Mims, 96, passed away at home on Nov. 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, David Samuel Mims, his mother, Etta Watts Mims Wagoner, and his son, David Lowell Mims. Stan is survived by his wife of 68 years, Suttle Gildrer Mims; one daughter, Martha Kelly Creech of Freeport, Florida; […]
Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597 holds Annual Veterans Day Event
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Knights of Columbus Leeds Council 5597 held their annual Veterans Day event at Leeds Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 11. A large group gathered at Noon, and Father Vu, Knights of Columbus Council #5597 Chaplain, presided over the Event. On hand were representatives of the Leeds Police […]
Obituary: Marcia G. (Gwin) Wright (June 5, 1947 ~ November 5, 2022)
It is with deep sorrow we report the passing of Marcia G (Marc) Wright on November 5, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Marc, as she was known to family, friends, and former students, taught for 30 years in the Jefferson and Shelby County schools (Erwin, McAdory, Oak Mountain) as a choral director and […]
Obituary: Sara Montez (Wilkinson) Earley (October 18, 1930 ~ November 10, 2022)
Sara Montez Wilkinson Earley, 92, of Sylacauga, passed away on November 10, 2022. Montez lived most of her life in Birmingham and Tarrant. Montez or Tump, as she was affectionately known by her close friends and family, was born on October 18, 1930, to Marion and Mattie Lou Wilkinson. She graduated from Jefferson County High […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Obituary: Gail White Chadwell (December 6, 1939 ~ November 3, 2022)
Gail White Chadwell, 82, of Springville, passed away on November 3, 2022, at her home. Gail was born on December 6, 1939, in Gadsden. Gail is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy Chadwell Roll and Michael, Candice Chadwell Smith, and Kraig; grandchildren, Chris Roll (Brandi), April Roll Andrews, Jacob Roll (Karen), Laura Smith Keller […]
72-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman man on Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 4:20 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James L. Caudle, 72, was critically injured when the 2020 Honda Accord that he was driving left the roadway and struck […]
JeffCo BOE says incident at Clay-Chalkville Middle School was not a threat
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY — The Jefferson County Board of Education reported that an incident that occurred at Clay-Chalkville Middle School this morning was not a threat. According to the Jefferson County Board of Education, a parent visitor came on campus this morning without going to the office. “He was immediately redirected by […]
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individuals. Michael Wayne Hicks, 69, of Birmingham, died on November 8, 2o22, at 4:49 p.m. Hicks was found unresponsive inside his apartment by police performing a welfare check at […]
Birmingham to open warming station on Saturday and Sunday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue […]
Armed, dangerous person wanted in Prattville arrested in Leeds
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — An armed and dangerous person wanted out of Prattville was arrested in Leeds on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), officers were notified to be on the lookout for Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville, who kidnapped two juveniles for sexual purposes in Prattville, Alabama, on […]
Planned lane closures on I-20 EB & WB for asphalt overlay, in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 13, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the inside (left) lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m. or outside (right) lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m. of I-20 eastbound or I-20 westbound for Asphalt […]
St. Clair County Schools BOE accepting applications for Springville School board seat
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The St. Clair County Schools Board of Education is accepting applications for the Springville School board seat. According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School board seat. If you wish to apply, submit your resume and letter […]
Unidentified man killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 5:28 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the decedent was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 9900 of Parkway East […]
Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
Springville ad valorem passes, Odenville referendum fails
By Hannah Curran, Editor SPRINGVILLE — Springville and Odenville voted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to increase property tax, and vote counters began to tally ballots after 7 p.m. when polls closed. The measures passed in Springville but failed in Odenville. Voting was from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters had to be 18 or […]
Two teens killed in Marshall County crash
From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two teens on Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 18-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger were both fatally injured when the 2013 Nissan Rogue that the youth was driving left […]
Birmingham man struck, killed on I-65 South
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in an Interstate 65 South crash on Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 5:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was a pedestrian walking in a travel lane on Interstate 65 South at Green Springs Avenue South when […]
