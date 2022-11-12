There are those among us who may shudder at the phrase “gas station taco.” But the folks who’ve dined at the Gulf Express on Fulton Street in Farmingdale know the truth. “I am from South Carolina, there are a lot of places, including gas stations, with food inside. Like a Wawa,” said Ceyhun Gungor, together with his partner, Gokhan Oktem, owns the Gulf gas station at 356 Fulton St. “Here, they see it, and they’re shocked.”

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO