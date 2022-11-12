Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
greaterlongisland.com
Marty Lyons Foundation to celebrate 40 years of granting wishes with gala in Holbrook
During his outstanding career as a defensive lineman for the New York Jets, Marty Lyons was a fierce competitor and an integral member of the Jet’s famous New York Sack Exchange. But Lyons was always much more than a great football player. The Jets’ Ring of Honor member is...
greaterlongisland.com
Gyro and Taco House is an instant hit at gas station in Farmingdale
There are those among us who may shudder at the phrase “gas station taco.” But the folks who’ve dined at the Gulf Express on Fulton Street in Farmingdale know the truth. “I am from South Carolina, there are a lot of places, including gas stations, with food inside. Like a Wawa,” said Ceyhun Gungor, together with his partner, Gokhan Oktem, owns the Gulf gas station at 356 Fulton St. “Here, they see it, and they’re shocked.”
greaterlongisland.com
Oyster Bay street renamed to pay tribute to late wartime reporter Marie Colvin
An Oyster Bay street was renamed this weekend to honor iconoclastic war reporter and Oyster Bay native Marie Colvin. Dozens of family and friends, together with local officials and community members, gathered Saturday for the ceremony that paid tribute to the late foreign correspondent and unveiled Marie Colvin Way. It was the fruition of an idea first proposed by Syosset High School student Sabrina Guo, 17, in February.
greaterlongisland.com
Ronkonkoma Hub project humming along, reaches key milestones in development
The next phase of the Ronkonkoma Hub development near Ronkonkoma’s Long Island Rail Road station reached several significant milestones during October, the project’s developers reported this week. In total, the Ronkonkoma Hub will feature 1,450 new apartments, 360,000 square feet of office space, and 195,000 square feet of...
greaterlongisland.com
Tulum Tacos & Tequila brings Mexican hippie town vibe to Mineola
Promising the bohemian chic experience akin to the Mexican beach town its named after, Tulum Tacos & Tequila restaurant is set to open on Dec. 1 in Mineola. Located at 230 Jericho Turnpike, Tulum’s signature vibe is captured across the restaurant’s boho lanterns, rustic wood, lush greenery, handmade artwork and Mexican tilework. The dining area includes 85 seats and a set of French doors that lead out to a 45-seat patio where guests will dine al fresco during warmer months.
