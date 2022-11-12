Read full article on original website
Fortuna's Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade returns Dec. 9
FORTUNA, Calif. — Fortuna's Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade is coming back this December and there's still time to sign up and join the fun. The parade, hosted by the Fortuna Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Fortuna and Redwood Village Shopping Center, is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Fifth annual David Josiah Lawson Coat Drive seeking donations
ARCATA, Calif. — To honor the legacy of David Josiah Lawson, the organization Justice for Josiah Lawson is hosting its fifth annual coat drive to help spread warmth and care during the holiday season. Charmaine Lawson has been giving back to the community in her son’s name since his...
New partnership at Mad River Community Hospital to train North Coast nurses
MAD RIVER, Calif. — Mad River Community Hospital (MRCH) has announced a partnership with Western Governors University (WGU) that would reportedly provide training to healthcare workers in Northern California, including the ability to earn bachelor's and master's degrees. In a press release, the organization stated that residents interested in...
The Arcata Ridge Trail is now complete, linking one side of the city to the other
ARCATA, Calif. — On Saturday, the City of Arcata marked the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The now four-mile redwood forest trail, which has been years in the making, links the Arcata Community Forest to the Sunny Brae Forest. This allows hikers, bikers and horse riders to travel from the northern to the southern limits of Arcata, without parting from the redwoods.
Man arrested for felony vandalism in Fortuna
FORTUNA, Calif. — Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly broke the window out of a house. According to HCSO, deputies responded to a report on the 100 block of Hansen Drive near Fortuna after reports of an unwanted person attempting to break-in. Thirtyeight-year-old Kristopher Mobley, Jr. was reportedly spotted near a broken window of the house.
Trinity County double-homicide update: investigators identity motives
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said they are continuing to investigate the murders in Weaverville and Trinity Center last week. However, today, they announced possible motives behind the shootings. While investigating, the TCSO said they discovered the suspect, David Whitehouse, had reportedly suffered...
UPDATE: Pedestrian suffers major injuries after being hit by car in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Part of Fourth Street in Eureka is closed after a pedestrian and car collided around 7 p.m. Monday. The crash happened in the left lane of Fourth Street near the McDonald's restaurant. The Eureka Police Department said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with...
Woman arrested in Eureka for fentanyl and meth possession
EUREKA, Calif. — On Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant for a home on Togo street in Eureka. They were investigating the illicit sale of narcotics in that area. Deputies said they arrived at the home and detained multiple people including...
Missing Bridgeville woman found dead by Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies
BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has located the remains of 71-year-old Patricia Ribeiro after she went missing in the Bridgeville Area last August. Officials said the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Friday regarding skeletal remains near a private road off...
Arcata expected to renew utility tax as water and sewer rates continue to increase
ARCATA, Calif. — After voting to continue a 3% tax on utilities this past election, Arcata residents will face an additional 10% increase on water and sewer rates this year. This is after water and sewer rates have already gone up 20% in the past two years to help fund the Arcata Wastewater Treatment Plant rehabilitation.
