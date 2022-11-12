Read full article on original website
Runner texts wife he’s lost on Pacific Crest Trail. Then his remains are found, cops say
The Washington man was found dead below an 80-foot cliff, deputies said.
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
Five California Locations Rank As 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S
Timeout listed the best places in the entire country to spend the season.
High prices for ski slopes send possible guests looking to save money
TAHOE — Skiers are looking for chances to save money as the cost of entry to resorts becomes more expensive.The combination of high gas prices, inflation, and the rising cost of lift tickets may have a guest paying hundreds of dollars for a winter vacation.At Palisades Ski Resort, a daily lift ticket for one adult will cost between $119 to $195 and $107 to $176 for teens.Heavenly Mountain Ski Resorts and its partnered restored are leaning on multiday passes."When our customers commit in advance, it provides a much more stable business environment for us," said Chief Operating Officer of Heavenly Mountain Tom Fortune.Getting to Tahoe is costly too. A round-trip from Sacramento to Tahoe will cost an average driver at least $60.Kirstin Guinn, Marketing Director, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, says there are ways to make a Tahoe trip on a budget."If you can come up on a Thursday or Friday, and even if you end up staying for the weekend and making it a multiday trip, those days in the middle of the week will be more affordable," she said.Glenn also says there are cheaper alternatives to skiing, such as nordic skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding.
thetrek.co
New AT Documentary Is a Moving Portrait of Trail Life with an Eating Disorder
“You don’t climb mountains without food in your belly,” says Aster Wells-Byers in the film, “Food in your Belly.” The 15-minute documentary, directed by Lukas Chin and edited by Chin and Gabriella Medrano, explores Wells-Byer’s eating disorder as she hikes on the Appalachian Trail through the late summer, fall, and winter.
thetrek.co
Why Engineers Thru-Hike: SOBO Days 144 – 151
The tallest dam in the USA East of the Rockies is Fontana Dam, which also just so happens to be on the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina. As I walked across the dam, snapping haphazard photos of the lake and mountains, I thought about my trip to the Mactaquac Dam (New Brunswick, Canada) with my class in my second year of university.
thetrek.co
Backpacker Radio #175 | Teresa Martinez Returns to Reflect on 10 Years of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition
In today’s episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by friend of the podcast, renaissance woman, and Executive Director of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, Teresa Martinez. Teresa feeds us prickly pear margaritas and shares some of the key achievements of the CDT since our last chat, including the recent National Monument designation of Camp Hale in which she got to meet President Biden. We get the full story of her interaction with the POTUS, including some well-earned water works, she reflects on what work has gone into growing the CDTC into thriving organization that it is today, what challenges and opportunities lie ahead, the process of turning trail towns into gateway communities, how climate change is impacting the thru-hikability of the trail, and much more. Teresa is the best and this conversation offers a very clear reminder of why this is true.
thetrek.co
Congratulations to these 2022 Pacific Crest Trail Thru-Hikers: Part 8
From the moment Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) thru-hikers take their first steps on trail, they are already dreaming about that victorious moment at the Northern Terminus in Canada (or however far they can get along the trail this season due to the fires). Every day, they wake up and tick off miles towards their final destination. It’s a challenging adventure that requires hikers to push through adversity and remain resilient when times are tough. It’s a freeing experience where hikers immerse themselves in a world that is drastically different from the “norm” and brings out a unique happiness that only a life in the woods can.
thetrek.co
Week 6 on the Camino
Around 10am I make it to a small village where I see an albergue that has a café open. Early in the afternoon I make it to Burgos, where I stop. The albergue municipal is huge and there are quite a few people here. I go for a walk...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Hiking Apps for Finding Local Trails & Navigation
Trying to decide what hiking trail you should hit next? Wondering how to stay safe (and stay on trail) while hiking when you lose cell phone service? Gone are the days spent hunching over a paper map plotting out your next weekend adventure. Although we still recommend packing a paper map and knowing how to read it, nowadays most people use smartphones and hiking apps to plan, track, and document outdoor adventures. Some of the best ways to find an epic trail are through trail finder apps (and websites) that crowdsource important information from users who are just as passionate about the outdoors as you are.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oregon
The state of Oregon offers breathtaking scenery, from the vast expanses of its deserts to the mountains of the Cascades and shores of the Pacific Coast. Oregon also offers some of the best infrastructure in the country for taking the two-wheeled path. Riders can pedal their way through the landscape with a choice of over 80 biking trails throughout the state. Whether you’re into road biking, off-street paved rides, or adventurous mountain biking trails, there’s a path for you. Let’s take a look at the longest biking trail in Oregon!
thetrek.co
LightHeart Gear Solo Sil-Nylon Tent Review
The search for the perfect lightweight solo long-distance hiking shelter is, it seems, neverending. It’s tricky to strike a balance between weight, durability, ease of assembly (I have seen some seriously Rube Goldberg setups out there), and protection from the elements. In all honesty, despite its status as a...
fordauthority.com
Ford Off-Roadeo Winter Weekends Announced
Ford launched the Bronco Off-Roadeo back in the summer of 2021, giving owners of the rugged new SUV a chance to explore its capabilities on a number of specially-prepared trails. The Ford Off-Roadeo experience soon expanded to a number of areas across the U.S., with winter dates added later in the year for more of a year-round experience. Back in July, the Ford Off-Roadeo also expanded even further with the launch of Bronco 4xFun, which requires no current reservation or vehicle order to get behind the wheel and participate in. Now, Ford is once again offering winter dates for the Off-Roadeo, according to Bronco Nation.
cohaitungchi.com
Most Dangerous Hikes In The U.S.
Staying safe outdoors is a skill that all hikers and backpackers should learn, like wearing suitable clothing, navigating unfamiliar terrain, and assessing risk in changing conditions. But some places are dangerous, no matter how experienced you are. We have listed some of the most dangerous hikes in the U.S. 1....
The Best Backpacking Stoves In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Outdoor adventures call for gear that can help you enjoy the wilderness and keep you safe. Included in your pack must be water, a first-aid kit, apparel appropriate for any conditions you may face, and some food to fuel you along. This is the baseline even for a day hike, trail run, paddling trip, or any outing that will have you outside the range of immediate assistance. When your mountaineering expedition or backpacking trip will last more than a day, your gear needs evolve notably. Now shelter and sleeping gear become essential, your stores of food and water (or at least a reliable way to purify water you collect) must expand, and, unless you want to exist on energy bars and go without hot coffee — which is not advised at any time and is an even worse idea in the backwoods — you need a way to cook food, too.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Genesis GV70 Yearlong Review: Is It a Good Road Tripper?
I'm not a huge fan of naming cars, but if it's a cool name and it goes with the model, I'm game. Recently, I took a road trip from Los Angeles to Napa Valley with three friends in our long-term 2022 Genesis GV70, and even before we got to our destination, we baptized the Genesis as Helga. There's something about the name that works here—its standout styling penned by European designers is different from anything on the road, and with one of my friends being from Europe, she thought Helga was a good name for a model that competes in a European-dominated segment (even though the GV70 hails from South Korea).
Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
To say Mother Nature has reigned supreme so far this week would be an understatement. Downhill racing at these levels is its own beast, and throw some of Rotorua's worst springtime weather at it, and you've got yourself a recipe for disaster, or entertainment depending on what way you look at it.
The BioLite AlpenGlow 500 turns your campsite into an instant party
If you want to camp deep in the backcountry, hang out at a state park after sunset or even relax around a backyard bonfire, buying a bright and reliable lantern is essential for safely navigating your way through the dark. A lantern may seem like one of the most basic items of the gear on for your camping checklist, but it doesn’t have to be.
thetrek.co
If I Could Do it Over, The Last Half, and Aftermath
I had an amazing journey and I am incredibly privileged to have had the opportunity to hike the AT. However, there are some things that I would change to do it over. To start, I’m not entirely sure that I would choose to Flip Flop over doing a traditional NOBO from the back end of the pack. I loved the time I spent hiking with my tramily, but it was short lived. The nature of the flip-flop meant that some of our friends left us at Katahdin. Second, it’s expensive for more reasons than we anticipated. Initially, we thought the costly part of our itinerary was in the journey back to Harper’s Ferry. The reality is that we had very few opportunities to take advantage of some of the luxuries associated with the traditional NOBO route. For example, hiker boxes were not a valid option for resupply. Another small expense to consider is in town-stays and hitch-hiking: the smaller group meant that we didn’t have people to join together for purposes of sharing accommodation expenses.
