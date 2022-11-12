ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberlake's 23 help Towson knock off Pennsylvania 80-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake's 23 points helped Towson defeat Penn 80-74 on Sunday night. Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (3-0). Cameron Holden scored 17 points and added three steals. Charles Thompson recorded 14 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.
Iowa St. 80, NC A&T 43

NC A&T (1-2) Filmore 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-5 3-4 3, M.Watson 1-5 2-2 4, Horton 0-6 2-2 2, Woods 4-11 6-8 17, D.Powell 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson 1-2 1-2 4, Bettis 2-3 0-0 5, Elliott 0-4 0-0 0, Duke 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 11-43 16-21 43.
Rohde's 20 lead St. Thomas over Saint Francis (BKN) 84-48

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 20 points as St. Thomas beat Saint Francis (BKN) 84-48 on Sunday night. Rohde also had six assists for the Tommies (2-1). Kendall Blue scored 15 points and added five assists. Riley Miller was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.
SE Louisiana 76, Wyoming 72

SE LOUISIANA (2-1) Agnew 5-9 3-3 15, B.Anderson 4-10 0-0 8, McFarlane 2-4 2-2 8, Woodard 1-2 0-0 3, Caldwell 3-6 0-0 7, S.Pissis 2-7 1-2 6, Rowbury 2-5 0-0 4, Houston 6-10 0-0 13, M.Pissis 2-4 3-3 9, Strange 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-58 9-10 76.
Missouri 82, Lindenwood (Mo.) 53

LINDENWOOD (MO.) (1-2) Burrell 1-4 0-0 2, Ware 1-2 0-0 2, Caldwell 2-12 1-2 6, Childs 4-10 9-9 19, Trimble 2-10 7-7 12, Cole 5-10 1-5 12, Tracey 0-3 0-0 0, Lemovou 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Wampler-Foust 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-56 18-23 53.
West Virginia State Police receive $285K for Forensic Lab

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency's Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
West Virginia DHHR reports 19 additional COVID deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An additional 19 West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human reported Monday. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Boone County, a 58-year old male from Tucker County, a 72-year old female from Doddridge County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Roane County, a 76-year old female from Lincoln County, a 78-year old female from Wyoming County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, a 91-year old male from Wayne County, a 90-year old female from Clay County, a 62-year old female from Jefferson County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 71-year old female from Kanawha County.
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Elon Musk pay package at Tesla challenged in court

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Testimony began Monday in a Delaware courtroom where Tesla shareholders are challenging a compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than $55 billion. The lawsuit alleges that the performance-based stock option grant was negotiated by a compensation committee and approved in 2018 by...
