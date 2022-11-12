CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An additional 19 West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human reported Monday. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Boone County, a 58-year old male from Tucker County, a 72-year old female from Doddridge County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Roane County, a 76-year old female from Lincoln County, a 78-year old female from Wyoming County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, a 91-year old male from Wayne County, a 90-year old female from Clay County, a 62-year old female from Jefferson County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 71-year old female from Kanawha County.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO