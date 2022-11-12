Read full article on original website
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
A Cheerleader's Story: Tyler student athlete recovering from 3 cheer-related concussions
TYLER, Texas — Addison Bockover doesn't take her good days for granted. "A good day means I'm not as sensitive," she explained. "Every day is kind of different; I feel tingling with every noise and it's physically painful, but today I'm not as sensitive." As a junior in high...
Palestine, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX
One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
Sam Greenberg shows the proper way to cut a turkey
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Owner of Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc., Sam Greenberg, stopped by East Texas Live to show East Texans how to properly carve their turkey this Thanksgiving. Watch the video above to see why Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. was chosen to be on Oprah’s Favorite Things and how they plan to be on […]
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh and youngest woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
Melz Birthday Turkey Giveaway For East Texas Senior Citizens
We do this every year about this time as my birthday once again approaches. But instead of asking YOU for gifts, I want to GIVE BACK to you East Texas, especially to our elderly and senior citizens who made have trouble enjoying Thanksgiving this year. Once Again, I'm Teaming Up...
Bridge on Green Street in Longview hit for third time this month
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One of the Green Street bridges in Longview has claimed another victim. About 2:30 Tuesday afternoon the railroad overpass at Green and Nelson was hit by a box truck. This time the driver was able to back out and park nearby out of traffic. Longview Police...
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Removes Teacher
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD says a teacher is no longer employed and the allegations did not involve any students, however a student reported the matter to the administrators according to a public statement by the district. Reportedly the teacher was dismissed after the student reported unprofessional conduct.
POLICE: Two-car wreck ‘ricocheted’ into pedestrian in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police were on scene of a wreck on Dueling Oaks Drive near Texas de Brazil on Monday. According to Tyler police, one vehicle ran into another causing one of the vehicles to ricochet into a pedestrian walking nearby. Conditions on everyone involved are unknown at this time. Police were dispatched […]
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
This 4,500 Square Foot Ice Skating Rink Opens Just 2 Hours From Tyler
Ice skating in Christmas movies always helps to bring home the feeling of the holiday season. Unfortunately for us in Tyler, TX, it just doesn't get cold enough for a real outdoor ice skating rink, thus it's just an old movie trope for most of us. Well, some good news...
Pedestrian struck after two cars crash on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian was struck Monday evening after two cars crashed near the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Dueling Oaks Drive in Tyler. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said two cars wrecked and then hit a nearby pedestrian around 6:30 p.m. Information regarding their condition...
Oil well fire under control near Tatum, police say
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — Tatum police said there is no danger to the public following an oil well fire outside of city limits. The fire was caused by a “blowout or something of that nature,” and crews have the fire under control, according to the Tatum Police Department.
East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
The Texas Bucket List – Five D Cattle Company Steakhouse in Avinger
Avinger – In the far northeastern corner of the Lone Star State, you’ll find Avinger hidden amongst the tall trees of Texas. But this tiny town in the ArkLaTex is able to bring in hundreds of hungry Texans thanks to one popular place to get the perfect cut of meat.
Tyler seafood restaurant closes its doors
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler seafood restaurant has closed its doors. According to Shell Shack, they have decided not to renew their lease in the Rose City. "Since opening in 2019, we have truly enjoyed being a part of the Tyler community and appreciate your business over the years," the eatery said. "Unfortunately, we have decided not to continue our lease and will be closing our doors until we can find a new location in the area."
