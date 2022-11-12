Read full article on original website
Five Big Country teams enter the second week of the playoffs in the Harris Ratings
There were no changes in the Harris Ratings Top 10 for Big Country schools after Week 1 of the postseason. Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are all still listed, and they are in the exact positions as last week. Brownwood is still tenth in Class 4A Division I. Hawley...
AHS head coach Mike Fullen says he pulls for the other Abilene schools to win because it’s good for the community
Head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles advanced to the second round with a dominating performance against the best team coming out of El Paso. The Eagles topped Del Valle 42-14. Abilene High’s victory on Thursday and first round victories by Cooper and Wylie means the Key City was 3-0 against the Border City in the first round of the postseason.
HSU’s Noah Garcia claims Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Hardin-Simmons freshman running back Noah Garcia (Abilene Cooper) is the Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the American Southwest Conference. Garcia compiled 142 yards and scored two touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts in the Cowboys 45-16 victory over Texas Lutheran. The former Cooper Cougars had missed the last six games...
Week Two Playoff Games Set for Area Teams
BROWNWOOD (9-2) vs. CANYON (10-1) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. EARLY (7-4) vs. CANADIAN (9-2) BANGS (7-4) vs. RIESEL (6-5) COMANCHE (10-1) vs. BELLS (9-2) COLEMAN (9-2) vs. CRAWFORD (11-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. at Weatherford. ***. Class A Division II Region IV Semifinals. RICHLAND SPRINGS (8-1) vs. LORAINE...
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
ACU’s Ethan Long earns WAC Offensive Player of the Week award
DALLAS – The Western Athletic Conference announced the weekly football awards on Monday, with ACU quarterback Ethan Long receiving Offensive Player of the Week honors after helping lead the Wildcats to a 45-28 road victory over Sam Houston. The Arizona State transfer started for just the second time this season and delivered in a big way, completing passes to nine different targets.
BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 12, Bi-District round
The first round of txhsfb playoffs concluded and we went all over the state of Texas for these highlights. Some of our team’s seasons ended while some dominated on offense and defense to move on to the second round. It’s time for your week 12 Top Five Plays of...
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 15th
You will see much cooler weather for the rest of the week as a cold front has moved through from yesterday and another is expected later this week keeping fall weather for the area. For this afternoon, we will see mainly sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees. The winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around freezing at 31 degrees. The winds will be light from the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th
Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
McMurry Students create new play “Cirque de Memoire”
McMurry University Theatre is doing something before done at the university. “Cirque de Memoire” is a play devised and created by an ensemble of 8 people. From the costumes to the playwriting everything is student created under the direction of a new professor, LW Miller. The show is...
Abilene hometown hero laid to rest at Texas State Veterans Cemetery Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The family and friends of Abilene high graduate and Senior Airman Isaac Hernandez gathered Friday, November 11th at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. They said a final goodbye to their loved one on Veterans day. Hernandez passed away October 27th, 2022 following a motorcycle incident. The 29-year-old Airman graduated from […]
Three hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crash in Brownwood
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crashed in Brownwood Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of US 377 and S Crockett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Police say witnesses report a motorcyclist who was trying to change lanes clipped another bike, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved […]
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
Report: North Abilene motel robbed at gunpoint
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene motel was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. The robbery happened at a motel on the 2200 block of W Overland Trail just after 9:00 p.m. An incident report states a suspect jumped behind the counter and demanded money from a clerk while pointing a firearm. This suspect fled […]
Abilene City Council to discuss road relocation, TIRZ housing, old Abilene Hotel & more
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council will be discussing and taking action on 12 agenda items during its upcoming meeting Thursday, November 17. Here’s what you need to know: Agenda item four is discussing taking action and awarding bid #2310: Honey Bee and Honey Bee Circle Road construction to Bontke Brothers, Inc. The relocated […]
Crime Reports: Drunk driver pulled over for going 83 MPH in 45 MPH zone in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Hindering Secured CreditorsA report was taken for […]
How 'the perfectly imperfect small Texas town' of Mineral Wells shaped decorated country songwriter Shane McAnally
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Grammy Award winner Shane McAnally was always entertaining -- even at a young age. The singer-songwriter has since made it big on an international scale in country music, but his career started little in the city of Mineral Wells. In a city historically known for its Crazy Water, his success might have some people wondering just what's in that water here -- and how much Shane had to drink of it.
Abilene man arrested, accused of taking money till, merchandise from business
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested early this morning for a burglary that took place at a south Abilene business. According to an arrest report, Jesus Guerra was seen on security footage carrying a square or rectangular shaped object. Guerra was mirandized and he admitted to entering a closed business at 3287 South 14th Street and taking the money till.
Abilene city councilmember announces intent to run for mayor in May 2023 election
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Days after Abilene’s Mayor Anthony Williams announced that he would not be running for reelection in 2023, a city councilmember said he wants to step up to the plate. Abilene City Councilmember Weldon Hurt, President of Pest Patrol and serving on a number of other community boards, announced at his Pest […]
