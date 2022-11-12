ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

AHS head coach Mike Fullen says he pulls for the other Abilene schools to win because it’s good for the community

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles advanced to the second round with a dominating performance against the best team coming out of El Paso. The Eagles topped Del Valle 42-14. Abilene High’s victory on Thursday and first round victories by Cooper and Wylie means the Key City was 3-0 against the Border City in the first round of the postseason.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

HSU’s Noah Garcia claims Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Hardin-Simmons freshman running back Noah Garcia (Abilene Cooper) is the Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the American Southwest Conference. Garcia compiled 142 yards and scored two touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts in the Cowboys 45-16 victory over Texas Lutheran. The former Cooper Cougars had missed the last six games...
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Week Two Playoff Games Set for Area Teams

BROWNWOOD (9-2) vs. CANYON (10-1) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. EARLY (7-4) vs. CANADIAN (9-2) BANGS (7-4) vs. RIESEL (6-5) COMANCHE (10-1) vs. BELLS (9-2) COLEMAN (9-2) vs. CRAWFORD (11-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. at Weatherford. ***. Class A Division II Region IV Semifinals. RICHLAND SPRINGS (8-1) vs. LORAINE...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

BROWNWOOD (9-2) vs. CANYON (10-1) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. EARLY (7-4) vs. CANADIAN (9-2) BANGS (7-4) vs. RIESEL (6-5) COMANCHE (10-1) vs. BELLS (9-2) COLEMAN (9-2) vs. CRAWFORD (11-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. at Weatherford. ***. Class A Division II Region IV Semifinals. RICHLAND SPRINGS (8-1) vs. LORAINE...
BROWNWOOD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

ACU’s Ethan Long earns WAC Offensive Player of the Week award

DALLAS – The Western Athletic Conference announced the weekly football awards on Monday, with ACU quarterback Ethan Long receiving Offensive Player of the Week honors after helping lead the Wildcats to a 45-28 road victory over Sam Houston. The Arizona State transfer started for just the second time this season and delivered in a big way, completing passes to nine different targets.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 12, Bi-District round

The first round of txhsfb playoffs concluded and we went all over the state of Texas for these highlights. Some of our team’s seasons ended while some dominated on offense and defense to move on to the second round. It’s time for your week 12 Top Five Plays of...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 15th

You will see much cooler weather for the rest of the week as a cold front has moved through from yesterday and another is expected later this week keeping fall weather for the area. For this afternoon, we will see mainly sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees. The winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around freezing at 31 degrees. The winds will be light from the northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th

Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

McMurry Students create new play “Cirque de Memoire”

McMurry University Theatre is doing something before done at the university. “Cirque de Memoire” is a play devised and created by an ensemble of 8 people. From the costumes to the playwriting everything is student created under the direction of a new professor, LW Miller. The show is...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crash in Brownwood

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crashed in Brownwood Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of US 377 and S Crockett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Police say witnesses report a motorcyclist who was trying to change lanes clipped another bike, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: North Abilene motel robbed at gunpoint

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene motel was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. The robbery happened at a motel on the 2200 block of W Overland Trail just after 9:00 p.m. An incident report states a suspect jumped behind the counter and demanded money from a clerk while pointing a firearm. This suspect fled […]
ABILENE, TX
WFAA

How 'the perfectly imperfect small Texas town' of Mineral Wells shaped decorated country songwriter Shane McAnally

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Grammy Award winner Shane McAnally was always entertaining -- even at a young age. The singer-songwriter has since made it big on an international scale in country music, but his career started little in the city of Mineral Wells. In a city historically known for its Crazy Water, his success might have some people wondering just what's in that water here -- and how much Shane had to drink of it.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested, accused of taking money till, merchandise from business

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested early this morning for a burglary that took place at a south Abilene business. According to an arrest report, Jesus Guerra was seen on security footage carrying a square or rectangular shaped object. Guerra was mirandized and he admitted to entering a closed business at 3287 South 14th Street and taking the money till.
ABILENE, TX

