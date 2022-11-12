OAKLAND -- A sickly, orphaned bear cub found wandering in South Lake Tahoe and suffering from multiple health issues is now undergoing treatment at the Oakland Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) biologists brought the male bear cub, estimated to be about eight months old and 28 pounds, to the zoo Friday evening. The zoo said in a press statement that the cub's illnesses include a severe skin infection causing extreme hair loss, pneumonia, internal parasites, and an infected bone in his left front foot, causing lameness in walking.The cub was dubbed 'Nixon' by concerned citizens...

