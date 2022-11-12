Read full article on original website
2news.com
Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
KOLO TV Reno
Chemigram Landscapes Exhibit at Stremmel Gallery
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stremmel Gallery is showcasing the work of local artist Nolan Preece who invented the chemigram. It runs through December 23, 2022. Parker Stremmel visited KOLO 8 to talk about this unique art and why it’s not what it appears to be.
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
FOX Reno
One person killed, two injured in crash at Picketts Junction
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was killed and two children were injured in a single vehicle crash in South Lake Tahoe early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol (CHP) units were notified of a single vehicle traffic collision on SR-89 Nov. 14 around 4:30 a.m. CHP units arrived and found a white 2019 Hyundai sedan that had collided with a small boulder.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 14, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Alpine County Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision at Pickett’s Junction in Hope Valley this morning. According to the CHP site, the collision occurred at 4:30 a.m. Slick conditions may have contributed to two crashes on Doolittle Curve...
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno. No problem
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ask any two longtime native Renoites where they were born and at least one is likely to point to St. Mary’s. The hospital shared that task with Washoe Medical Center--now Renown--for more than a century. So news that would no longer be happening came as a shock to some.
2news.com
Man Accused of Killing, Kidnapping Fernley Teen Found Competent Enough to Stand Trial
A Yerington district court has found accused killer Troy Driver competent enough to stand trial. Driver appeared in court Monday, November 14 on order of a competency hearing. He's now been ordered back to the Fernley Justice Court for a preliminary hearing. There's no immediate word on when this may be.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City man arrested in Douglas County stabbing
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City man is facing charges in a stabbing in Douglas County. Efrain Gonzalez-Magana, 29, was arrested on Mica Drive in Indian Hills just before 11:00 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim was...
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
2news.com
Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects
Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
KOLO TV Reno
Police locate missing autistic boy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11 PM UPDATE: Police have located the boy. He is healthy and he has been returned to his guardians. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy. 14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Monetary donations being collected for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s 17th annual Denim Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When children are removed from their homes, they often lack basic essentials. The Reno Rodeo Foundation responded to this need with the first ever Denim Drive 17 years ago. From Monday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 31, toys, clothes, shoes and hygiene products can be donated at over 100 drop-off locations. All clothing items collected in a particular county stay in that county.
KOLO TV Reno
Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard. It was dark...
Record-Courier
Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan
Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
2news.com
Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run
Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
Tahoe bear cub suffering from multiple ailments getting care at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND -- A sickly, orphaned bear cub found wandering in South Lake Tahoe and suffering from multiple health issues is now undergoing treatment at the Oakland Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) biologists brought the male bear cub, estimated to be about eight months old and 28 pounds, to the zoo Friday evening. The zoo said in a press statement that the cub's illnesses include a severe skin infection causing extreme hair loss, pneumonia, internal parasites, and an infected bone in his left front foot, causing lameness in walking.The cub was dubbed 'Nixon' by concerned citizens...
Sierra Sun
Cold temps, snow possible this week; Officials eye atmospheric river for Thanksgiving
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The cold temperatures well below seasonal averages will continue this week at Lake Tahoe with some snow and gusty winds possible, but precipitation may hold off until Thanksgiving week where officials are eyeing an approaching weak-to-moderate atmospheric river. The National Weather Service advises travelers to be...
2news.com
Stabbing Suspect Taken Into Custody In Douglas County
The stabbing happened in Carson City, near Highway 395 and Jacks Valley Road. Deputies identified Efrain Gonzales-Magana a 29-year-old male from Carson City as the suspect in the stabbing.
KOLO TV Reno
Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week. In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.
