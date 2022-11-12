ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2news.com

Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Chemigram Landscapes Exhibit at Stremmel Gallery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stremmel Gallery is showcasing the work of local artist Nolan Preece who invented the chemigram. It runs through December 23, 2022. Parker Stremmel visited KOLO 8 to talk about this unique art and why it’s not what it appears to be.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One person killed, two injured in crash at Picketts Junction

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was killed and two children were injured in a single vehicle crash in South Lake Tahoe early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol (CHP) units were notified of a single vehicle traffic collision on SR-89 Nov. 14 around 4:30 a.m. CHP units arrived and found a white 2019 Hyundai sedan that had collided with a small boulder.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

The Nov. 14, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Alpine County Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision at Pickett’s Junction in Hope Valley this morning. According to the CHP site, the collision occurred at 4:30 a.m. Slick conditions may have contributed to two crashes on Doolittle Curve...
HOPE VALLEY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City man arrested in Douglas County stabbing

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City man is facing charges in a stabbing in Douglas County. Efrain Gonzalez-Magana, 29, was arrested on Mica Drive in Indian Hills just before 11:00 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim was...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City

CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects

Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police locate missing autistic boy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11 PM UPDATE: Police have located the boy. He is healthy and he has been returned to his guardians. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy. 14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Monetary donations being collected for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s 17th annual Denim Drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When children are removed from their homes, they often lack basic essentials. The Reno Rodeo Foundation responded to this need with the first ever Denim Drive 17 years ago. From Monday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 31, toys, clothes, shoes and hygiene products can be donated at over 100 drop-off locations. All clothing items collected in a particular county stay in that county.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard. It was dark...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan

Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run

Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
RENO, NV
CBS San Francisco

Tahoe bear cub suffering from multiple ailments getting care at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND -- A sickly, orphaned bear cub found wandering in South Lake Tahoe and suffering from multiple health issues is now undergoing treatment at the Oakland Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) biologists brought the male bear cub, estimated to be about eight months old and 28 pounds, to the zoo Friday evening. The zoo said in a press statement that the cub's illnesses include a severe skin infection causing extreme hair loss, pneumonia, internal parasites, and an infected bone in his left front foot, causing lameness in walking.The cub was dubbed 'Nixon' by concerned citizens...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week. In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.
CARSON CITY, NV

