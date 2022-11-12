Read full article on original website
Recall Alert: Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes sold at Whole Foods
A crumb cake snack sold at Whole Foods is being recalled because it may contain undeclared pecans.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Turkey prices were up 17% in October, but Thanksgiving shoppers will likely see discounts
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many Americans have already been heading to grocery stores across the country to prep for holiday feasts. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently claimed on Twitter that Thanksgiving turkey prices are up 17% this year because of inflation. THE...
