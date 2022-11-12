Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
dayton.com
Dayton’s new airline: Your questions answered about Avelo Airlines and the Dayton airport
A new low-cost airline will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida. Avelo Airlines has four "bases" at airports in Wilmington, Delaware; New Haven, Connecticut; and Burbank, California; and Orlando. The company's first flight took to the skies in April...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati.
Rerouted Frontier flight lands at TPA after passenger found with 2 box cutters
TAMPA, Fla. — A flight headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta Friday night when a passenger on board the plane was reportedly found with a box cutter, Frontier Airlines said in a statement. The flight left Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) at 7:23 p.m. However, the authorities elected...
WKRC
TSA: Agents didn't follow procedure, allowing man to bring 2 box cutters on CVG flight
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Transportation Security Administration says a passenger was able to bring two box cutters aboard a flight out of CVG because its agents didn't follow procedure. Flight 1761 from Cincinnati to Tampa had to be diverted to Atlanta Friday night after the man "threatened to stab passengers...
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling and frustrated, and went over to the pump to speak...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Burney Lane and Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Burney Lane and Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington.
WLWT 5
Ticketmaster gives update after 'historically unprecedented demand' for Taylor Swift tickets
CINCINNATI — Someone check on Taylor Swift fans. Fans have been waiting in a virtual line for hours Tuesday, hoping to snag tickets to her 2023 shows, including two in Cincinnati. Presale for Taylor Swift's 2023 tour, including her two shows in Cincinnati, began at 10 a.m Tuesday. Only...
Police: 2 people grazed by bullets on I-75 SB
Cincinnati police district 5 officers responded to reports of a shooting on I-75 SB, Sunday evening around 8 p.m. Two people were grazed by bullets. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on I-75 near exit 4 in Camp Washington.
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with entrapment on I-75 near exit 4 in Camp Washington.
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Compton Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Compton Road in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Ferguson Road and Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Ferguson Road and Queen City Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
dayton.com
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed
At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in Mount Auburn.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Police investigating aggravated robbery at CVS Pharmacy
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 8372 Vine Street, near Hartwell. The suspect forced an employee into the store during non-working hours. The suspect forced...
Fox 19
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. "This is a big deal. It's the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home," said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
WKRC
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon.
Comments / 2