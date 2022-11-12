High school football: Chiefland, Dakota Fisher run by Newberry to advance in Class 1R playoffs

CHIEFLAND — The Chiefland Indians football team and its 17 seniors have made a deep run in the playoffs before.

Just last year, Chiefland appeared in the Class 1A state semifinal.

And on Friday night from Pridgeon Stadium, Chiefland (7-2) used its previous experience to breeze by the Newberry Panthers, who boast a very young roster.

A 49-7 win over Newberry (6-4) punched Chiefland's ticket to the Region 4-Class 1R semifinal, while the Panthers saw the curtain close on their 2022 campaign.

"They've been here before," Newberry head coach Ed Johnson said of Chiefland. "They've been together a long, long time. And you can see it."

Next up for Chiefland is a six-hour southward trek to take on the Pahokee Blue Devils in the Region 4-1R semifinal on Nov. 18.

Here are takeaways from Friday night's playoff opener:

Newberry makes rookie mistakes early

If the Panthers were going to compete with Chiefland's talented roster, they were going to have to play some of their best football.

Instead, Newberry made critical mistakes early, which only seemed to snowball as the first half progressed.

After allowing Chiefland to drive down to the Newberry 9-yard line, the Panthers came away with a stop and forced Chiefland to turn the ball over on downs, only to go three-and-out on their first possession.

As Newberry punted the ball from its own 17, Chiefland sophomore Osten Jones collected the punt off a bounce and returned it 40 yards for the opening touchdown of the game.

In its next trip out, the Newberry offense fell victim to another crucial mistake, though this one was self-inflicted.

On 3rd and 11 from their 19, Panthers' freshman quarterback Keil McGriff watched a shotgun snap fly over his head and into the end zone, where Chiefland freshman Jonathan Adams fell on it for another Chiefland score.

After less than six minutes of play, Newberry had fallen behind 13-0.

Meanwhile, Chiefland was just getting started.

"They didn't let the moment become too big for them," Johnson said of Chiefland. "And I felt like we did in certain situations ... kinda let the pressure of the playoffs get to us."

Dakota Fisher totes for 200

Chiefland junior Dakota Fisher has the University of Florida's gator head sewn onto his jersey, though Billy Napier and the Gators haven't offered him.

"I'm manifesting," Fisher said.

And after a performance like Friday night's, it might be time for Florida and other big-name programs to give Fisher a look.

"He really did something different tonight," Chiefland head coach James Corbin said of Fisher. "Not that he can't do that on any given night, but there were some gaping holes created by our offensive line."

Chiefland was without senior playmaker Clint Thomas, who was sick earlier in the week, for much of the game.

This meant much Fisher's role was bound to increase. And boy, if he didn't make the most of it.

Fisher tallied 18 carries against the Panthers — good for 213 yards and three touchdowns, including a 65-yard scoring gallop in the second quarter.

"I know he had 190 in the first half, and that's not something you get every week," Corbin added. "I'm super proud for him. I'm happy he was able to do that and I hope that's something we can continue to build off of."

Young Panthers have good core to build on

Newberry head coach Ed Johnson had obviously hoped for a different result against Chiefland.

However, this season as a whole gave Johnson and the Panthers' community a lot to look forward to.

Freshmen Kaleb Woods and Keil McGriff saw their high school careers get off to a quick start in 2022 as both started at running back and quarterback, respectively. The freshman tandem also lined up at defensive back.

Together, Woods and McGriff combined for 29 touchdowns this season — including Woods' 3-yard plunge early in the second quarter, giving the Panthers' their lone touchdown against Chiefland.

"I'm anxious to see if we're ready to step up to that challenge in January," Johnson said of returning to work in the offseason. "Because if we do, it is a special group and we can win a lot of games going forward."

And while Woods and McGriff are bound to have successful careers, Newberry will miss the impacts of senior Mike Moore, who came into Friday night's matchup averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game.

Chiefland hoping for different result at Pahokee

For the 17 seniors on Chiefland's roster, Pahokee isn't an unfamiliar place.

Chiefland traveled to Pahokee on Nov. 22, 2019 in the Region 4-1A final — a game that saw the Blue Devils pull away with a 32-27 win.

Chiefland's current seniors were freshmen then.

And those guys will be looking for a different result come Nov. 18.

"Pahokee is a great football team," Corbin said. "It really comes to us. How do we execute? Do we have these stupid penalties? Are we turning over the ball? It's those things that are going to make the difference."