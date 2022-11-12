Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
Police investigating apparent shootout between 2 cars in Midvale
Police in the Salt Lake area are investigating an incident in which people in two separate cars appeared to have rammed each other and fired gunshots, leaving one person wounded.
KSLTV
Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church
PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
ksl.com
Second arrest made in shootout, killing at Millcreek parking lot
MILLCREEK — A second man has been arrested in connection with a shootout at a Millcreek convenience store parking lot that left one man dead and another critically injured. Unified police booked Joshua Harun Nena, 23, into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday for investigation of obstructing justice. Last week, police arrested Houssein Musse, 18, for investigation of murder.
kjzz.com
One killed in crash with cement truck on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Millcreek 7-Eleven had firearms in backpack
MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man arrested in a fatal shooting outside a Millcreek convenience store early Friday had firearms in his backpack. Houssein Musse, 18, was arrested for investigation for first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of Talib “Kunda” Ahmed, also...
kslnewsradio.com
Cement truck causes fatal accident
SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday morning, around 6:00 a.m., an accident involving a cement truck left one dead. The crash happened in the area of 2090 North Redwood Rd, Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager said. According to Livingston, a cement truck struck a car and the driver died...
ksl.com
Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals
SANDY — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it's not the first time they've been targeted. "To endanger someone's family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme." Robert Smith said...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Millcreek shooting
One man has died and another was critically injured after a shooting on 4051 S State St. around 12:30 a.m today.
KSLTV
American Fork PD struggling to find crossing guard for intersection with close calls
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — American Fork police said they’re having a hard time filling a crosswalk position near one of the busiest intersections at the junior high school. Kids and parents said they’ve seen several close calls where cars almost hit students because of it. When kids...
KSLTV
Missing Utah County teens found safe in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — Two teens who had been missing since last Friday have been safely located, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the teens were found at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday by Utah Transit Authority police. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah...
KSLTV
Thieves raid Farmington Apple store at lightning speed
FARMINGTON, Utah — Police said a group of four thieves walked into Apple Station Park Friday morning, and in less than a minute, escaped with a high dollar amount in smart phones, tablets and laptops. According to Farmington Police Sgt. Brian Cooper, the four men in hoodies entered at...
Over $50k worth of items stolen from Farmington Apple Store, police say
Four men allegedly stole over $50,000 worth of items from a Farmington Apple Store Friday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Crews use snowmobiles to reach remote cabin fire in Wasatch County; structure a total loss
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County fire and search and rescue crews responded to a remote cabin on fire Friday but were unable to save the structure. “The cabin ended up being a total loss,” says a statement from Wasatch County Fire. “In...
ABC 4
Special Report: The Final Return
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
ksl.com
What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations
SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
Wasatch Fire, Search & Rescue crews respond to Bonanza Flat cabin fire
A cabin fire reportedly occurred in the Bonanza Flat Area of Wasatch County on Friday.
ksl.com
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
New Cache Valley warming center in need of volunteers
In December, Nicole Burnard aims to open Cache Valley’s first emergency crisis response warming center, with locations in Logan and North Logan at a church and a veterans' center.
