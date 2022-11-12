Kings defeats Winton Woods 23-16 to advance to the Division II, Region 8 final

Kings High School senior quarterback Will Kocher dreamed of the opportunity to play in the regional final.

With the Knights' 23-16 win over Winton Woods Friday night, the Knights are fulfilling that dream next week.

Kings (12-1), the No. 4 seed, advances to play No. 10 Anderson (8-5) in a Division II, Region 8 final Nov. 18 at a location to be determined.

"Winton Woods is the only team I've ever lost to in my high school career as a three-year starter," Kocher said. "It's always in my mind. Winton Woods is always going to be a powerhouse; they're always going to be good. But, it's just sweet. It's a great win against a great team."

Kocher scored two touchdowns while senior Brady Wik made three field goals to help lift the Knights to their first regional final since 2015, according to the Kings athletic department.

"Awesome," Kings coach Alex Garvin said. "I'm so proud of these guys. "That's one great football team on the other side. And we've been preparing and preparing. We knew this game was coming. These guys executed so well."

Kocher's 7-yard touchdown run with 4:50 left in the second quarter helped to give the Knights a 17-7 lead. That play was set up by Kocher's 68-yard pass to senior Jake Cameron on the previous play. Wik's 35-yard field goal gave the Knights a 20-7 halftime lead.

Kings led 23-10 with 5:41 left in the fourth quarter until Winton Woods junior quarterback Vance George found junior wide receiver Tra'mar Harris for a 5-yard touchdown to help cut into the Knights' lead.

However, the Kings defense stepped up on key moments especially making tackles near or at the line of scrimmage throughout the game. The Knights forced Winton Woods to turn the ball over on downs on the last drive.

Senior linebacker Nick Hoying had a game-high 12 tackles (five solo).

"They played their hearts out," Kocher said of the Kings defense. "It was a great week of practice. We just got to keep it going."

Kings entered Friday night with a 29-3 record since the start of the 2020 season with the only losses to Winton Woods, the 2021 Division II state champion.

Winton Woods (12-1), the No. 1 seed, completes its season after having won 21 consecutive games going back to last season.

The day after Kings lost to Winton Woods in the 2021 playoffs, some Kings players voluntarily started lifting weights in preparation for this season. The offseason effort certainly paid off.

"To the kids I think it means a lot," Garvin said. "Obviously we've got big dreams and big goals. But, I think to be able to play a team like this and get by them in this round is huge."

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will announce the neutral site locations for the regional finals on Sunday.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter