ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Stephen A. Smith rips D'Angelo Russell for lack of effort

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATcyq_0j893o1d00

"Um, that's a question for him," Chris Finch said when asked if Russell is struggling with confidence.

D'Angelo Russell is quickly becoming the focus of negative attention as the Timberwolves' 114-103 loss to Memphis dropped them to 5-8 on the season, including six losses in their last seven games.

Russell scored four points and had eight assists and zero rebounds in 27 minutes. At the half, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith ripped Russell's effort and consistency.

"Every one game he plays he disappears for three. He's inconsistent. We don't question his ability. But that motor, that want-it factor is always something I'm reticent about when it comes to D'Angelo Russell," Smith said.

Smith actually interrupted Jalen Rose, who was saying how much the Wolves need Russell to be more productive.

"When D'Angelo Russell was an All-Star with the Nets they parlayed him for Kevin Durant in a sign-and-trade. And then he got parlayed to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins. They're going to need him to be more productive. Two points in the first half, scoring average continues to dip," said Rose.

Russell's effort and attention to detail was clearly lacking when Ja Morant threw a lob pass for an easy Memphis dunk. The replay shows head coach Chris Finch throw his arms in the air and immediately call for Jordan McLaughlin to replace Russell, who fell asleep and allowed the backdoor alley oop.

Finch was asked why Russell was benched for the final minutes of the game.

"Was looking for defense, somebody who can get to the paint. Just trying things at this point in time," said Finch. He was then asked if Russell's confidence is holding him back.

"Um, that's a question for him," Finch answered. "I thought he had good looks again. He's gotta stay confident in his game."

With six losses in seven games and pressure mounting, Russell's play is being scrutinized and analyzed with a microscope, as should be expected for a veteran point guard making $31.3 million this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy