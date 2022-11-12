Stephen A. Smith rips D'Angelo Russell for lack of effort

"Um, that's a question for him," Chris Finch said when asked if Russell is struggling with confidence.

D'Angelo Russell is quickly becoming the focus of negative attention as the Timberwolves' 114-103 loss to Memphis dropped them to 5-8 on the season, including six losses in their last seven games.

Russell scored four points and had eight assists and zero rebounds in 27 minutes. At the half, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith ripped Russell's effort and consistency.

"Every one game he plays he disappears for three. He's inconsistent. We don't question his ability. But that motor, that want-it factor is always something I'm reticent about when it comes to D'Angelo Russell," Smith said.

Smith actually interrupted Jalen Rose, who was saying how much the Wolves need Russell to be more productive.

"When D'Angelo Russell was an All-Star with the Nets they parlayed him for Kevin Durant in a sign-and-trade. And then he got parlayed to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins. They're going to need him to be more productive. Two points in the first half, scoring average continues to dip," said Rose.

Russell's effort and attention to detail was clearly lacking when Ja Morant threw a lob pass for an easy Memphis dunk. The replay shows head coach Chris Finch throw his arms in the air and immediately call for Jordan McLaughlin to replace Russell, who fell asleep and allowed the backdoor alley oop.

Finch was asked why Russell was benched for the final minutes of the game.

"Was looking for defense, somebody who can get to the paint. Just trying things at this point in time," said Finch. He was then asked if Russell's confidence is holding him back.

"Um, that's a question for him," Finch answered. "I thought he had good looks again. He's gotta stay confident in his game."

With six losses in seven games and pressure mounting, Russell's play is being scrutinized and analyzed with a microscope, as should be expected for a veteran point guard making $31.3 million this season.

