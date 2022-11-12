Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Related
Michigan Assistant Lands Charlotte Coaching Job
He was a key part of the Wolverines’ CFP run last year.
Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball
After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
Drake Maye remembers former fellow Charlotte area high school star Devin Chandler after tragic shooting
Chapel Hill, N.C. — News surrounding the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players is reverberating around the college football world. The players had forged many relationships through football, leaving a broad-reaching impact beyond the UVA campus. At Tuesday's media availability, UNC quarterback Drake Maye spoke about growing up...
Scheyer hopes No. 7 Duke's defense ready for No. 6 Kansas
Jon Scheyer pushed defense from the first workouts after taking over at Duke. A week after his debut, he'll get a look at how that unit performs against a top opponent. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils face sixth-ranked and reigning national champion Kansas on Tuesday night in Indianapolis for the Champions Classic, a fixture of college basketball’s early season schedule for more than a decade.
Love, Nance help No. 1 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Barely a week into the season and there’s impatience for No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels can hardly wait to get better and start showing it. “We’re used to it by now,” guard Caleb Love said. “We’re only three games in, but the mistakes we’re making at both ends of the court are unacceptable. We’re going to fix it. It’s everybody.”
No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64
INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best 10...
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
WBTV
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night was from Huntersville, according to Virginia Sports. Devin Chandler graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, according to the website. During his time at Hough, he was a three-star...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: The Bench Provides a Much-Needed Spark
During the 2021-2022 season, the UNC Basketball program ran with a very small and limited bench. This season should be very different. We have seen two games of the 2022-2023 version of UNC Basketball and already, the future is starting to take shape. Last season, Coach Hubert Davis had limited options to go to when the starters needed a minute or got in foul trouble. This year, Coach Davis has a number of options to go to.
Duke basketball loses top recruiting ranking to blue blood rival
The Duke basketball program no longer holds the best recruiting class in 2023. It felt like it was just a matter of time before the Duke basketball program was overthrown for the top recruiting ranking in the Class of 2023, and that time officially came on Monday. Top ranked prospect...
UNC can finally talk about Coastal crown. What we learned in its win at Wake Forest
“I dreamed of playing at Bank of America (Stadium), never have,” said Drake Maye, who played at Charlotte’s Myers Park High. “... It’s a good feeling. That’s what we wanted. That’s what we planned for.”
West Forsyth head football coach Adrian Snow steps down
Clemmons, N.C. — West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow announced that he is stepping down from the role and moving on to the next chapter of his career. Snow announced the news in a statement that was shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday. "After dedicating the majority...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
footballscoop.com
A Catawba College Hall of Fame player, Curtis Walker resigns as alma mater's head coach
Curtis Walker has resigned as the head coach at Catawba College, the school announced Monday. Catawba College is a Division II school in Salisbury, N.C. The Indians compete in the South Atlantic Conference. “We are grateful to Coach Walker for his many contributions to Catawba College and to our football...
247Sports
THE MORNING AFTER…MARSHALL
Appalachian State’s 28-21 loss at Marshall was the Mountaineers’ fourth single-score defeat of the season, but a close loss is still a loss and App State is out of losses if the Mountaineers hope to extend a seven-season bowl streak. As expected, it was a low-scoring battle, with...
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
WBTV
NC State names two new Murdock Distinguished Professors at North Carolina Research Campus
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Drs. Colin Kay and Giuseppe Valacchi, professors at North Carolina State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute (PHHI) on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, have been named David H. Murdock Distinguished Professors. Three Murdock professorships were created with a $2 million gift to...
Radio Ink
WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show
Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.
lincolntimesnews.com
Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup
HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 3