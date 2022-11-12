ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTarHeels

Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball

After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Drake Maye remembers former fellow Charlotte area high school star Devin Chandler after tragic shooting

Chapel Hill, N.C. — News surrounding the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players is reverberating around the college football world. The players had forged many relationships through football, leaving a broad-reaching impact beyond the UVA campus. At Tuesday's media availability, UNC quarterback Drake Maye spoke about growing up...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Scheyer hopes No. 7 Duke's defense ready for No. 6 Kansas

Jon Scheyer pushed defense from the first workouts after taking over at Duke. A week after his debut, he'll get a look at how that unit performs against a top opponent. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils face sixth-ranked and reigning national champion Kansas on Tuesday night in Indianapolis for the Champions Classic, a fixture of college basketball’s early season schedule for more than a decade.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Love, Nance help No. 1 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Barely a week into the season and there’s impatience for No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels can hardly wait to get better and start showing it. “We’re used to it by now,” guard Caleb Love said. “We’re only three games in, but the mistakes we’re making at both ends of the court are unacceptable. We’re going to fix it. It’s everybody.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

No. 6 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. provided a calm, steadying influence for No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday night. Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick provided the late splash. Together they extended the nation's longest active winning streak. Wilson scored a career-high 25 points, Harris dished out a career-best 10...
DURHAM, NC
fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: The Bench Provides a Much-Needed Spark

During the 2021-2022 season, the UNC Basketball program ran with a very small and limited bench. This season should be very different. We have seen two games of the 2022-2023 version of UNC Basketball and already, the future is starting to take shape. Last season, Coach Hubert Davis had limited options to go to when the starters needed a minute or got in foul trouble. This year, Coach Davis has a number of options to go to.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

West Forsyth head football coach Adrian Snow steps down

Clemmons, N.C. — West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow announced that he is stepping down from the role and moving on to the next chapter of his career. Snow announced the news in a statement that was shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday. "After dedicating the majority...
CLEMMONS, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

THE MORNING AFTER…MARSHALL

Appalachian State’s 28-21 loss at Marshall was the Mountaineers’ fourth single-score defeat of the season, but a close loss is still a loss and App State is out of losses if the Mountaineers hope to extend a seven-season bowl streak. As expected, it was a low-scoring battle, with...
BOONE, NC
Radio Ink

WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show

Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup

HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy