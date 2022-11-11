Read full article on original website
Related
Vinícius Jr, Sadio Mané, and João Félix Share Their Stories in OneFootball’s ‘Footballer’s Journey’ World Cup Collection
LONDON and BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- OneFootball, the world’s leading soccer/football media platform, announced today a new format of digital collectibles, based around eleven global superstars’ player stories of how they got into the beautiful game. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006261/en/ OneFootball’s ‘Footballer’s Journey’ World Cup Collection (Photo: Business Wire)
ng-sportingnews.com
Smallest country to reach the World Cup finals: List of nations to punch above their weight on the world’s biggest stage
The World Cup dream is about to begin again for 32 nations, with a host of countries big and small looking to flex their muscle on the global stage. As the planet's best teams gather in Qatar for four weeks of action, the perceived heavyweights like Brazil, France, England, Spain, Argentina and Germany will hold high hopes of being able to go all the way. For others, just making the finals already represents a significant achievement.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who should I support at World Cup 2022? Ten ways to pick your team at Qatar tournament
After over four years of waiting, another FIFA World Cup is finally here. The 2022 tournament will take place in Qatar with many of the world's best players vying for the biggest football trophy of them all as the group stage begins at the end of this week. With only...
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup every two years? Explaining FIFA's biennial proposal and what comes next
Since the first FIFA men's World Cup nearly 100 years ago, the planet's biggest sporting event has been scheduled every four years. But that tradition could be set to change if the vision of current FIFA president Gianni Infantino comes to pass: He's pushing to hold the men's World Cup every two years.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United? Piers Morgan interview fallout and what happens next
On the eve of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and just hours after Manchester United final Premier League match before the World Cup break, Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the footballing world with an explosive interview. Speaking to broadcaster Piers Morgan on his Talk TV show, Ronaldo claimed he felt "betrayed"...
World Population Hits 8 Billion, Creating Many Challenges
"By Dan Ikpoyi and Chinedu AsaduThe world's population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete for everything from electricity to light their homes to spots on crowded buses, often for two-hour commutes each way in this sprawling megacity. Some Nigerian children set off for school as early as 5 a.m.And over the next three decades, the West African nation's population is expected to...
Novak Djokovic faces battle to win over Australian fans after permission to return
During the early days of January this year, in the heat of the Australian summer, the streets of Melbourne’s central business district had descended into brief, surreal chaos. People sat across the pavement, groaning as they furiously rubbed their faces. Puddles of milk were scattered across the street after people had rushed through the adjacent 7/11 on Collins Street, emptying the contents of whole cartons on burning eyes.
Comments / 0