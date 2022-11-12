Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
USPS Letter to The CommunityLA HallScappoose, OR
Related
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (11/14/2022)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles welcome QB Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. QB Hurts has won 11 regular-season games in a row. These teams have met 10 times on Monday night, with Philadelphia winning seven. This NFC East rivalry kicks off on Monday, November 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.
Recapping Portland’s epic trip with 5 key takeaways: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers went 4-2 on their recent trip and return home tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 9-4. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes through the five observations on the trip made by Aaron Fentress, who covers the team for The Oregonian/OregonLive. He is joined by podcast producer, Andrew Theen. Craig Birnbach is on vacation and unavailable to keep Fentress in check this week. Theen stands no chance.
5 observations from the Portland Trail Blazers’ revealing 4-2 trip
The Portland Trail Blazers left the American Airlines Center Saturday night in Dallas disappointed that they had allowed a potential victory to slip away. For that reason, Damian Lillard, ever the competitor, stopped short of calling the team’s six-game trip “great.”. “It could have been great with this...
Trail Blazers assign Gregg Brown III to NBA G League
The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned forward Greg Brown III to the NBA G League and he will play for the Ontario Clippers, who are affiliated with the LA Clippers. Brown has made just four appearances this season for the Trail Blazers, averaging 2.5 points in six minutes per game.
Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II still progressing but, ‘Not ready to play, yet’
The Portland Trail Blazers have developed into one of the best defensive units in the NBA. And they’ve done so without a key free agent acquisition who was signed to help fix the defense. Gary Payton II has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason core muscle...
Portland Timbers sign forward Felipe Mora to contract extension
As he continues recovery from major knee surgery that ended his 2022 season, Chilean forward Felipe Mora signed a contract extension with the Portland Timbers, the club announced Monday. Mora, 29, inked an extension that could keep him with Portland through the 2025 season, with a club option for the...
Portland Timbers to play in Coachella Valley preseason invitational
The Portland Timbers’ next matches are set. Twelve MLS teams, including Portland, will participate in the second annual Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 1-18 in Indio, California. The preseason matches will take place at the Empire Polo Club. Other teams participating include: Charlotte FC, D.C. United, LA Galaxy, LAFC,...
Trail Blazers return to top 5 of latest NBA power rankings
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-4) checked in at No. 3 in this week’s NBA.com power rankings. 1. Boston Celtics (10-3). 2. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2). The Blazers began the season ranked No. 21 then proceeded to move to No. 10, No. 3, No. 6 and now back to No. 3.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0