(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Aurora adopts tough-love approach to homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Three new restaurant spaces open in Cherry Creek NorthInna DDenver, CO
Snowy weather leads to accident alert in DougCo, DenverHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Reporter expresses gratitude for Denver newshoundsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Brr!!! Denver area wakes up to 1-3 inches of snowSara B. HansenDenver, CO
msudenver.edu
Q&A: How Democrats won Colorado’s midterm elections
A blue wave hit Colorado this year, giving Democrats control of the governor’s office, the state House and the state Senate. Both parties were shocked by the results. So what happened?. Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Robert Preuhs, PhD., professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, breaks...
With race against Lauren Boebert undecided, Adam Frisch attends House orientation
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — With the race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District still too close call, Democrat Adam Frisch was in Washington, D.C., to attend orientation for new members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Lauren Boebert was also in Washington and meeting with fellow Republicans who were...
Colorado considering plan to allow paralegals to represent clients in court
DENVER — Colorado is looking to be the next state in the nation to allow non-lawyers to practice law by creating a new legal license. The Colorado Supreme Court on Wednesday will hold an open session to hear verbal input on a plan to license paralegals and paraprofessionals to allow them to represent clients in family court.
With Boebert slightly ahead of Frisch in Colorado, the race to cure ballots is on
The extremely tight race between leader U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch became a contest of cured ballots this week, as the Republican incumbent and her Democratic challenger sought to rally their voters and ensure every one of their ballots is counted. On Monday afternoon, the difference between the candidates’ vote totals remained 1,122, […] The post With Boebert slightly ahead of Frisch in Colorado, the race to cure ballots is on appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals
A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported...
Ballot curing in Colorado: How does it work?
The result of Colorado’s highest profile election could come down to the thousands of ballots provisionally rejected over signature discrepancies — but there's a still way for those ballots to be counted. In Colorado, voters can “cure” their ballots to allow their vote to be counted if they...
CO-3 voters tell county clerk they're being harassed to cure ballots
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Voters are telling the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder that national groups are harassing them to fix issues with their ballots so they can be counted in the close race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz said one young voter...
PLANetizen
Affordable Housing Measure Passes in Colorado
Voters in Colorado approved a proposal to allocate existing tax revenue to supporting affordable housing, according to an article by Tatiana Flowers and Jesse Paul in the Colorado Sun. “Proposition 123 will set aside up to 0.1% of taxable income each year for affordable housing. That’s estimated to be $145...
cpr.org
‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses
Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
sentinelcolorado.com
Split Colorado state school board OKs inclusive social studies standards on party-line vote
DENVER | Colorado social studies lessons must include the experiences and contributions of diverse groups: Latino, Indigenous, African American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, religious minorities, and LGBTQ people. In a series of 4-3 party line votes Thursday, Democrats on the Colorado State Board of Education approved social...
Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest
We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
Colorado woman charged in Capitol riot sentenced
COLORADO, USA — A Colorado woman whose boyfriend previously pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the same charge, according to federal court documents. Jennifer Horvath pleaded guilty on August 12 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Bennet’s Message to Colorado Voters
As reported on Wednesday, the Democratic party completed a sweep of the major state offices on Tuesday, including returning as a substantial majority in the Colorado House and the Colorado Senate. That winning streak did not apply to Colorado Senate District 4, which Republican Mark Baisley won convincingly over Jeff Ravage, with 60.83 percent of the vote compared to 35.3 percent.
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
broomfieldleader.com
Inclusive social studies standards pass Colorado State Board
Colorado social studies lessons must include the experiences and contributions of diverse groups: Latino, Indigenous, African American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, religious minorities, and LGBTQ people. In a series of 4-3 party line votes Thursday, Democrats on the Colorado State Board of Education approved social studies standards...
LATEST: Boebert, Frisch watch and wait as ballot count inches ahead in too-close-to-call Colorado race
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held on to a razor-thin lead on Friday in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Adam Frisch trailed the Republican by just over 1,000 votes. Frisch led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has yet to relinquish it. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Boebert received 162,040 votes to Frisch's 160,918, a margin of just 1,122, for a roughly one-third of a percentage point difference. ...
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
Summit Daily News
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”
Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
The Colorado Republican Party needs an exorcism | Vince Bzdek
Now that Democrats have tightened their blue-knuckled grip on state offices more tightly than ever before, and the expected national red wave turned out to be more of a pink ripple, where does the Republican Party go from here in Colorado? How can this setback lead to renewal? First, Republicans in Colorado must “purge some of the poison in the system,” a phrase Newt Gingrich applied to the party after his resignation from Congress in similar circumstances a quarter-century ago. ...
