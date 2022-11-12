Russia is driving the push toward escalation. Potemkin putin has already lost the war.. his threats of nuclear weapons are just as hollow as his threats of a "massive army" . Putin has placed a enormous debt on Russia to repay for all the destruction and death putin caused, and justice demands that payment be made with interest. The only real questions left is how much Ukrainian terrorism will force this debt to be paid and how long Russia will take to pay back this debt. The sanctions against Russia can not be lifted till the Ukraine recieves justice, and Putin faces trial in the Hague for war crimes.Justice requires compensation and requires that Russians suffer as much or more then the Ukrainians.
Becareful dude... YOU may be NEXT to go missing or some illness within 24hrs, or if you try to run... he'll find you,so.... heads-up!!!!, Xi, Kimmy, and others are good for that!!💯💯🤨🤫🌏🫂🪦😉🤣🤣🤣👮🏻♂️
Prigozhin calling someone else corrupt is like the pot calling the kettle black! This man is a danger to the world!
