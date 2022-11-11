ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars: Game 10 vs. ASU – TV, Weather, More

Pac-12 play continues as the Washington State Cougars host Arizona State this week. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars continue their Pac-12 Conference schedule when they host Arizona State on Saturday. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

No. 1 Seed UCLA Faces Northern Arizona in NCAA First Round

No. 1 UCLA (17-2) vs Northern Arizona (10-5-4) Friday, Nov. 11 -- 6:00pm PT. UCLA BEGINS NCAA TOURNAMENT PLAY FRIDAY VS. NORTHERN ARIZONA. No. 1 seed UCLA (17-2) will begin postseason play on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6pm PT with a NCAA first round game against Big Sky champion Northern Arizona (10-5-4). The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The winner of the UCLA-NAU match will advance to the second round to face the winner of No. 8 seed NC State (7-7-5) vs. UCF (9-2-5). In the other half of the quadrant are No. 4 seed Northwestern (14-4-2), No. 5 seed Clemson (8-4-5), SIUE (8-5-4) and Vanderbilt (11-4-4).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

LaDee and Trammell help No. 19 San Diego State beat BYU

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LaDee scored 26 points and Darrion Trammell added 21 to help No. 19 San Diego State beat rival BYU 82-75 on Friday night. San Diego State led by two with 2 minutes left when Trammell hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to almost zero. BYU then respond to get back within two with 83 seconds left. LaDee sealed the game with a layup that gave the Aztecs a five-point lead. Spencer Johnson scored 17 points and Rudi Williams added 15 for BYU.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
POCATELLO, ID

