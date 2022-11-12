ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps UC San Diego

By Christian Shimabuku
 4 days ago
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team swept UC San Diego 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 on the road Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 17-6 overall and 14-1 in Big West Conference play, while the Tritons dropped to 12-16 overall and 5-11 in Big West matches.

Riley Wagoner had a match-high 14 kills for the ‘Bows, while Amber Igiede added 12 kills and a match-high six blocks.

For UC San Diego, Ava McInnes had a team-high 10 kills and was the only Triton to reach the double-digit mark in that category.

Hawaii closes its road trip at UC Irvine on Saturday at 3 p.m. HST.

