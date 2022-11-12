Read full article on original website
Sean Durzi scores 2 goals as Kings beat Wings, sweep homestand
Defenseman Sean Durzi scored a pair of goals in the second period and the Los Angeles Kings swept their four-game homestand, hanging on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday. Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala had a goal apiece, and Arthur Kaliyev and Phillip Danault dished out two...
Detroit Red Wings' rally falls short in 4-3 loss to L.A. Kings for 3rd straight defeat
LOS ANGELES — The Detroit Red Wings kept battling, kept trying for the redemption they sought. Their Saturday game against the Los Angeles Kings came just two days after a setback that left the Wings searching for a bounce-back. They overcame a bad start, and were able to whittle a three-goal deficit to one, but fell just short in a 4-3 loss at Crypto.com Arena.
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 3-1 loss to Bakersfield
The Ontario Reign could not find much success in a tight game as they fell 3-1 to the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night. BAK: Filip Engaras (1) ASST: Jason Demers (5), Greg McKegg (3) BAK: Filip Engaras (2) ASST: Yanni Kaldis (3) ONT: Quinton Byfield (1) ASST: Alan Quine (7), Alex...
NHL 1ST-ROUNDER INDICATES FAMILY HEALTH ISSUES WERE REASON BEHIND OHL TRADE
It was a shock to many over the weekend when Brennan Othmann, the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft, was traded by the Flint Firebirds of the OHL. Othmann was the Firebirds' captain, and had piled up 24 points (11G, 13A) in 16 games so far this season. The property of the New York Rangers has released a lengthy statement on Twitter, and it sounds as if health issues with family members may have had something to do with the exchange.
