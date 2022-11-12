It was a shock to many over the weekend when Brennan Othmann, the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft, was traded by the Flint Firebirds of the OHL. Othmann was the Firebirds' captain, and had piled up 24 points (11G, 13A) in 16 games so far this season. The property of the New York Rangers has released a lengthy statement on Twitter, and it sounds as if health issues with family members may have had something to do with the exchange.

1 DAY AGO