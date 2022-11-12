ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 San Diego State rallies to stay unbeaten with 82-75 win over BYU

PROVO — Like so many meetings before them as former conference rivals, BYU and San Diego State played another thriller Friday night. Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points with six rebounds, and Darion Trammell added 21 points and four assists as the 19th-ranked Aztecs rallied from 10-down to hold off BYU 82-75 at Viejas Arena in San Diego.
Instant Takeaways From Utah’s Win Over Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY- It was not the prettiest start for Utah football but as we all should know by now, it’s never about how you start, but how you finish. The Utes walked away with another dominating victory, this time over the Stanford Cardinal, 42-7, while several of their conference-mates crumbled.
Is the Cam Rising era nearing an end for the Utes?

SALT LAKE CITY — Moments before Utah's players exited the postgame press conference after they defeated Stanford 42-7 in the team's final game at Rice-Eccles Stadium this season with an undefeated record, junior quarterback Cam Rising offered a glimpse into his future with the program. Hours earlier, Rising participated...
No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 13th-ranked Utah Utes are at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the final time in 2022 as they host the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night. Utah football announced that they will honor 17 players on Senior Night with some of those players being underclassmen. The Utes are coming in with a 7-2 overall record and 5-1 in Pac-12 play, following a 45-20 win over Arizona at home last week.
Daddy-daughter duo performing at BYU-Idaho this week

REXBURG – Mat and Savanna Shaw, a daddy-daughter duo from Utah that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho on Thursday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium. Since their first YouTube video, “The Prayer,” went viral, Mat and Savanna have...
Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying

OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
Recent BYU-Idaho grad killed in stabbing in Georgia

ROME, Ga. — A Brigham Young University-Idaho alum was stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was found with multiple stab wounds, and was carrying a university identification card, according to an article by the Rome News-Tribune. BYU-Idaho's alumni office confirmed that a student matching Davis' description and hometown graduated from the university in July.
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences

SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as rife with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
