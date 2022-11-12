Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Related
uvureview.com
Wolverines suffer worst loss in program history after losing 97-27 to the Utes
Utah Valley University’s women’s basketball team (1-1) was dominated 97-27 by the University of Utah Utes on Friday afternoon at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The loss comes as the Wolverines gave up 23 points or more in each quarter and failed to...
247Sports
Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in post-game presser
Utah was able to take care of business on Saturday night to not only beat Stanford but to finish the home season 6-0 after taking down the Cardinal 42-7. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say after the game. Opening Statement…. This was a great effort by...
ksl.com
No. 19 San Diego State rallies to stay unbeaten with 82-75 win over BYU
PROVO — Like so many meetings before them as former conference rivals, BYU and San Diego State played another thriller Friday night. Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points with six rebounds, and Darion Trammell added 21 points and four assists as the 19th-ranked Aztecs rallied from 10-down to hold off BYU 82-75 at Viejas Arena in San Diego.
One added bonus for Big 12-bound BYU? No more silent Saturdays in November
When BYU football parts ways with independence in 2023 and heads to the Big 12 Conference, it will also say goodbye to late-season byes
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From Utah’s Win Over Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY- It was not the prettiest start for Utah football but as we all should know by now, it’s never about how you start, but how you finish. The Utes walked away with another dominating victory, this time over the Stanford Cardinal, 42-7, while several of their conference-mates crumbled.
ksl.com
Is the Cam Rising era nearing an end for the Utes?
SALT LAKE CITY — Moments before Utah's players exited the postgame press conference after they defeated Stanford 42-7 in the team's final game at Rice-Eccles Stadium this season with an undefeated record, junior quarterback Cam Rising offered a glimpse into his future with the program. Hours earlier, Rising participated...
kslsports.com
No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 13th-ranked Utah Utes are at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the final time in 2022 as they host the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night. Utah football announced that they will honor 17 players on Senior Night with some of those players being underclassmen. The Utes are coming in with a 7-2 overall record and 5-1 in Pac-12 play, following a 45-20 win over Arizona at home last week.
Utah football: 3 reasons Utes will win Pac-12 over USC, UCLA, Oregon
The race for the Pac-12 title is the tightest in any Power Five conference this season. With just three games left in the regular season, four teams still have a strong chance to take the title. Those teams are Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Utah football, all of which have one or zero losses in conference play.
eastidahonews.com
Daddy-daughter duo performing at BYU-Idaho this week
REXBURG – Mat and Savanna Shaw, a daddy-daughter duo from Utah that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho on Thursday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium. Since their first YouTube video, “The Prayer,” went viral, Mat and Savanna have...
kjzz.com
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
In a market characterized by ‘volatility’ and ‘uncertainty,’ Utah housing predictions vary. Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah’s leading housing experts disagree with each other.
KSLTV
Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying
OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
ksl.com
Recent BYU-Idaho grad killed in stabbing in Georgia
ROME, Ga. — A Brigham Young University-Idaho alum was stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was found with multiple stab wounds, and was carrying a university identification card, according to an article by the Rome News-Tribune. BYU-Idaho's alumni office confirmed that a student matching Davis' description and hometown graduated from the university in July.
BYU Newsnet
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions advises applicants to present themselves ‘in the most positive light possible’
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions Anthony Grover advised pre-law students to present themselves well on their law school applications. According to the Law School Admission Council, students who wish to be considered for admission must prepare applications, take the LSAT, submit letters of recommendation and more. “I wish that...
cohaitungchi.com
10+ of the Best Hikes Near Salt Lake City: Waterfalls, Alpine Lakes and Peaks
Are you searching for one of the best mountaineering trails close to Salt Lake Metropolis? Salt Lake Metropolis has an enormous number of mountaineering trails inside an hour's drive. In solely minutes, you possibly can attain trails that can lead you to waterfalls, alpine lakes, mountain peaks and extra. Discover...
AdWeek
Longtime Salt Lake City Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly
Longtime KTVX reporter Marcos Ortiz died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday. He was 68. Ortiz was the station’s senior crime and justice reporter and had worked at the Salt Lake City ABC affiliate since 2004. “Words are difficult to find as we learned of the loss of our...
ksl.com
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as rife with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
Utah man finally receives customary hat for Vietnam veterans
Wally Cox was a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, but he was never able to receive his customary Stetson hat until now.
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
Comments / 0