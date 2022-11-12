WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards headed into game three of the six-game home stand on a three-game winning streak. The Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and beat the current best team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz during this streak. Washington hosted the last team to beat them, the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington and Memphis had a back-and-forth battle last Sunday, and the Grizzlies won 103-97. Much like last week’s game, the Wizards were without Bradley Beal. The difference this time was with the Grizzlies who were without their two-star players Ja Morant (Ankle) and Desmond Bane (Toe) due to injuries.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO