ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr injury status upgraded; Ja Morant, Desmond Bane doubtful

The Memphis Grizzlies updated the injury statuses of its stars ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Washington Wizards. The team's two leading scorers, Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) and Desmond Bane (right toe soreness), are both listed as doubtful against the Wizards. Morant and Bane have each missed one game this season, and both were losses against the Utah Jazz.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Wizards win Four Straight, Takedown Grizzlies 102-92

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards headed into game three of the six-game home stand on a three-game winning streak. The Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and beat the current best team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz during this streak. Washington hosted the last team to beat them, the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington and Memphis had a back-and-forth battle last Sunday, and the Grizzlies won 103-97. Much like last week’s game, the Wizards were without Bradley Beal. The difference this time was with the Grizzlies who were without their two-star players Ja Morant (Ankle) and Desmond Bane (Toe) due to injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies

WASHINGTON -- — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy