Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
Most fans on social media weren't keen to see Morant and the Grizzlies' animated revelry.
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
Andre Iguodala reveals the state of his relationship with Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies.
BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game
Ja Morant has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
How to Watch Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game On Friday
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) and Memphis Grizzlies (8-4) will play each other on Friday night in Memphis. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr injury status upgraded; Ja Morant, Desmond Bane doubtful
The Memphis Grizzlies updated the injury statuses of its stars ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Washington Wizards. The team's two leading scorers, Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) and Desmond Bane (right toe soreness), are both listed as doubtful against the Wizards. Morant and Bane have each missed one game this season, and both were losses against the Utah Jazz.
ESPN
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons
NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
ESPN
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
ESPN
Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
Darius Garland scores 51 points but Cavaliers fall to Timberwolves in fourth straight loss
CLEVELAND — D’Angelo Russell had season highs of 30 points and 12 assists, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 129-124 on Sunday night. All-Star point guard Darius Garland scored 27 of his NBA season-high 51 points — and made...
Yardbarker
Wizards win Four Straight, Takedown Grizzlies 102-92
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards headed into game three of the six-game home stand on a three-game winning streak. The Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and beat the current best team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz during this streak. Washington hosted the last team to beat them, the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington and Memphis had a back-and-forth battle last Sunday, and the Grizzlies won 103-97. Much like last week’s game, the Wizards were without Bradley Beal. The difference this time was with the Grizzlies who were without their two-star players Ja Morant (Ankle) and Desmond Bane (Toe) due to injuries.
How the looming return of Jaren Jackson Jr. impacts the Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies could be good news soon with the potential return of Jaren Jackson Jr. He has missed the first 14 games of the season while recovering from a procedure in his right foot during the offseason. When Jackson returns, Santi Aldama is expected to be moved to the...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
ESPN
Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies
WASHINGTON -- — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in...
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane show their growth against the Minnesota Timberwolves
The shot didn't result in a make, but it was something the Memphis Grizzlies didn't see Ja Morant do against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs last season. Morant was driving the basketball to the right when he stopped suddenly and attempted a midrange jumper. It was blocked by 6-foot-9 Jaden McDaniels, who was chasing Morant from behind.
