ksl.com
UC Davis rides Gilliam in 44-26 win over Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. ran for 173 yards on 31 carries and reached the end zone three times and UC Davis beat Idaho 44-26 on Saturday. Gilliam also recorded his second 1,000-yard rushing season and set the all-time rushing touchdown record on his first score. The win was the fifth in a row for the Aggies (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky).
ksl.com
Police: 4 found dead in home near University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police are investigating the deaths of four people found Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon when they entered the home about a block from campus, according to a press release from the city.
ksl.com
4 University of Idaho students found dead in home in what police are calling a homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho — A homicide investigation is underway after four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday at a home just outside the campus, police and the university's president said. Officers responded before noon to a call of an unconscious person. When they arrived, they discovered the fatalities,...
