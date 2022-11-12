ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

UC Davis rides Gilliam in 44-26 win over Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. ran for 173 yards on 31 carries and reached the end zone three times and UC Davis beat Idaho 44-26 on Saturday. Gilliam also recorded his second 1,000-yard rushing season and set the all-time rushing touchdown record on his first score. The win was the fifth in a row for the Aggies (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky).
Police: 4 found dead in home near University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police are investigating the deaths of four people found Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon when they entered the home about a block from campus, according to a press release from the city.
