The Sacramento Kings had a rough start to the season, losing their first four games. But since then, they have gone 6-2 and looked like a completely different team. They are led by Domantas Sabonis, who they traded for midway through last season. Sabonis has proved to be one of the best big men in the NBA over the last couple of years. His play Tuesday night left even Shaquille O’Neal in awe during halftime of their game vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO