With the end of October and its busy Halloween season, the era of incessant coughing and sneezing has come to Tallahassee — flu season has begun. Influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, is a contagious respiratory infection caused by a variety of flu viruses infecting the body and is mainly associated with congestion, sore throat and a fever. It can be spread from person to person, usually through the air or when a person touches a physical object the virus lingers on— before touching their eyes, nose or mouth. Flu season generally begins and lasts from the beginning of the fall season to the end of spring; however, its peak occurs when it starts to drop in temperature from November through March.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO