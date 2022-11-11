Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Veteran-owned GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse to open near Florida Capitol
The brick-and-mortar will open in December 2022 or early 2023. A Tallahassee-based Veteran-owned business, GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse, hasn’t even opened its brick-and-mortar doors yet, and is already making mouths water and sugar levels rise with sweet and savory cinnamon rolls coming from their “underground ops test kitchen.”
tallahasseemagazine.com
Out of Ethiopia
“Style” is defined as the quality that sets one apart from others. It is particular to that person, making them distinctive. Oftentimes, it can be a spontaneous melding of personality and worldview, life’s work on display and a lens through which to view their personal relationships. In the...
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These Requirements
All Americans would appreciate a reduction in their energy expenses. Experts do not expect fuel costs to fall. There is only one way for households and businesses to reduce their energy bills. It is through energy-efficient home improvement projects.
westorlandonews.com
State of FAMU College of Law Address
Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law Dean Deidré Keller will host the annual State of the College of Law Address on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The event will take place at 201 FAMU Law Lane in Orlando at 10am. The purpose is to update the community about significant...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?
Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
beckersasc.com
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
thefamuanonline.com
Flu cases surging in Tallahassee
With fall among us and winter on the horizon it is officially flu season. Between FAMU’s. weeklong homecoming at the end of October, FSU’s home game against Georgia Tech. and many Halloween celebrations across the capital city, a surge in flu cases was. inevitable. According to the Mayo...
fsunews.com
Flu season brings a spike in flu cases in Tallahassee
With the end of October and its busy Halloween season, the era of incessant coughing and sneezing has come to Tallahassee — flu season has begun. Influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, is a contagious respiratory infection caused by a variety of flu viruses infecting the body and is mainly associated with congestion, sore throat and a fever. It can be spread from person to person, usually through the air or when a person touches a physical object the virus lingers on— before touching their eyes, nose or mouth. Flu season generally begins and lasts from the beginning of the fall season to the end of spring; however, its peak occurs when it starts to drop in temperature from November through March.
ecbpublishing.com
Clerk of Court responds to allegations
Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
Crews work to restore power in Tallahassee
Thursday, linemen started their day at 7 a.m. They work from location to location fixing power outages.
Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach
It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
WCTV
Jefferson Co. leaders call for investigation of possible misuse of funds by Clerk
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County commissioners are asking Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell to investigate possible misuse of funds by Clerk of the Courts Kirk Reams. County Attorney Heather Encinosa made the request to Campbell in a November 4 letter sent on behalf of the board...
WCTV
Verdict in for man accused of killing, dumping man’s body on Ridge Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing a man and dumping his body along Ridge Road has just been found guilty of manslaughter and credit card theft. Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner. Spooner’s body was found wrapped...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
247Sports
FSU moves on up in the AP Top 25 poll
Florida State is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 25 last week, marking the second time this season that they’ve cracked the Top 25 after being absent from polls since the first week of 2018. This is FSU’s highest ranking since...
Cordele Dispatch
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
Comments / 0