Waco, TX

No. 5 Baylor wins NCAA Tournament rematch over Norfolk State

By Eric Kelly
 4 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The fifth-ranked Baylor Basketball team beat Norfolk State for the second time in 2022, as the Bears picked up an 87-70 win to improve to 2-0.

Keyonte George was the star of the show on Friday night, as he scored a career high 23 points to lead the Bears in scoring to go along with seven assists. Jalen Bridges and Adam Flagler both reached double figures as well, with 20 points and 18 points respectively.

Next up for the Bears is a matchup against Northern Colorado as they’ll host the Bears on Monday, November 14th at 7:00 pm.

