Football Frenzy: McQuaid, Hilton, Canandaigua win titles

Class AA

(3) McQuaid 37, (4) Pittsford 14

Tied at 14 at the half, the Knights used their championship pedigree to race past the Panthers in the second half to win their fourth straight sectional title.

McQuaid ended up scoring the final 30 points of the game and shutout the Panthers 23-0 in the second half.

John Harding led the way for the Knights, rushing for 243 yards on 31 carries for four touchdowns.

Harding was named MVP of the title game and gave all of the credit to his offensive line.

“They played great, they’ve been working hard all season. They really brought it together midway through the season,” said Harding. “By the end of it, when it really mattered, to get our fourth consecutive sectional title, they really clutched up and they sprung me for some big runs.”

Harding scored the first four touchdowns of the game for the Knights. The final McQuaid score came on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Will DiMarco to Gavin Brownlie in the back of the end zone.

Pittsford got out to a fast start, with Luke Fliss intercepting DiMarco on the first play of scrimmage. Nathan Rodi rumbled up the middle for a 38-yard touchdown on the next play to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead. After DiMarco’s first touchdown, wide receiver Jackson Green tossed a 61-yard touchdown to Fliss, but that was the last time the Panthers would find the end zone.

Pittsford was seeking their first-ever sectional title as a combined program.

McQuaid’s run is the first of its kind in two decades. The last time a team in the largest class won four straight titles was when Webster won three straight from 2000-2002, followed by Schroeder’s title in 2003.

McQuaid (9-2) will take on Bennett from Section VI in the Far West Regionals on November 19th, at 7:00 p.m. at the University of Rochester’s Fauver Stadium. Last year, the Tigers defeated the Knights 26-14 in the regional round in a game played on Tuesday night due to a COVID outbreak by McQuaid.

Pittsford (5-6) still lives to play another week. Due to Section V getting an at-large bid in the state tournament, the Panthers will play Christian Brothers Academy (Albany) in the regional round. That game will be played at Guilderland High School on Friday, November 18th at 7:00 p.m.

Class A1

(2) Hilton 40, (1) Schroeder 7

The torrential downpour played right into the Cadets’ favor with their stout running game led by Jeff Broadnax and Robert Lowry.

The backfield duo combined for 356 rushing yards and four touchdowns to help Hilton grab their third sectional title in program history and the first since 1994.

“We’re a Double A team down in Single A,” said Broadnax. “We expected this. This is exactly what we expected. Before the season even started I said to my boys we got something special. Everybody just bought in each week and each practice.”

Schroeder’s Kaleb Juliano got the Warriors on the board with a short rushing touchdown to make it 7-0. From there, Hilton would score 40 unanswered the rest of the way.

Broadnax, who was named Section V’s Class A1 MVP, had 26 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also recorded an interception as well. If Broadnax was thunder, Lowry was lightning collecting 218 yards on the ground on just 18 carries. The junior was deemed Class A1’s Offensive MVP and found pay dirt twice.

Hilton’s tackle, Karl Kuhns was named Class A1’s Most Outstanding Lineman as helped pave the way for their dominant rushing attack. The senior also had five stops on defense.

The rain was constant the entire night at Fairport High School and it played right into Hilton’s hands.

“We love the rain,” said Broadnax. “Each Monday each practice I swear to you it’d always be raining. We’re always doing bags and boards, that’s like blocking drills. We’re always getting to it. So we kind of embrace it. We knew we were the tougher team and we came in and showed out.”

Hilton (10-1) advances to the Far West Regionals where they will take on Jamestown out of the Buffalo area. The game will take place Saturday, November 19 th at Fauver Stadium at the University of Rochester.

Class A2

(2) Canandaigua 28, (1) East/World of Inquiry 6

The Braves avenged their early season loss to the Eagles as they grabbed their fourth straight sectional title in convincing fashion.

On a rainy Friday night at Fairport High School, it became the Tysheed Crockton show. The senior running had a monster game with 310 yards on 20 carries to go along with four touchdowns.

On the second play of the game, Crockton took off 67 yards to the house to give Canandaigua an early 7-0 lead. Midway through the third quarter, the senior running back ran for a 92-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 14-0.

Later in the frame, East’s Zymier Jackson answered with a 12-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 14-6. However, Crockton was a man on a mission with scoring runs of 12 and 55 yards in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Canandaigua (9-2) moves on to the state quarterfinals where they will play the Section II champion out of the Albany area. The matchup will take place on Saturday, November 19 th at Shenendehowa High School, with the Braves playing the winner of Saturday’s Averill Park/Niskayuna matchup.

