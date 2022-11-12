ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Taiwanese team pursuing Carmelo Anthony?

Could Carmelo Anthony follow Dwight Howard‘s footsteps and resume his playing career in Taiwan?. The Tainan TSG GhostHawks are hoping to sign the 10-time All-Star to a contract, RealGM relays via Focus Taiwan. GhostHawks head coach Liu Meng-chu said the team’s ownership has given the go-ahead to make an...
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks now reportedly have no interest in Nets' Ben Simmons

“Contrary to recent reports,” the Mavericks have no interest in trading for Nets swingman Ben Simmons, league sources tell Marc Stein in his latest post at substack. A couple of weeks ago, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported that the Nets had “cursory” trade talks with a Western Conference team, then later said those discussions were about a veteran shooter, and Ben Simmons‘ name came up.
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane expected to miss two to three weeks

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe, the team announced Tuesday in a press release (Twitter link). According to the Grizzlies, Bane will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. Bane, who sustained the injury in Friday’s win over Minnesota,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

Largest NBA trade exceptions available this season

As the NBA’s 2022/23 trade deadline approaches, it’s worth keeping in mind which teams hold traded player exceptions that could come in handy to grease the wheels on an in-season deal. As we explain in our glossary, a traded player exception allows a team to take on salary...
UTAH STATE
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy