Anthony Davis on Lakers recent win: 'We got to run off some in a row'
Off to a 2-10 start in his first season as a head coach, Darvin Ham got some support from Lakers star Anthony Davis after the team’s most recent loss, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Davis, who has been criticized for poor second-half production in recent games, responded with 37 points and 18 rebounds Sunday in a much-needed win over the Nets.
Taiwanese team pursuing Carmelo Anthony?
Could Carmelo Anthony follow Dwight Howard‘s footsteps and resume his playing career in Taiwan?. The Tainan TSG GhostHawks are hoping to sign the 10-time All-Star to a contract, RealGM relays via Focus Taiwan. GhostHawks head coach Liu Meng-chu said the team’s ownership has given the go-ahead to make an...
Mavericks now reportedly have no interest in Nets' Ben Simmons
“Contrary to recent reports,” the Mavericks have no interest in trading for Nets swingman Ben Simmons, league sources tell Marc Stein in his latest post at substack. A couple of weeks ago, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported that the Nets had “cursory” trade talks with a Western Conference team, then later said those discussions were about a veteran shooter, and Ben Simmons‘ name came up.
76ers center Joel Embiid reportedly playing through multiple injuries
Sixers All-NBA center Joel Embiid is playing through multiple injuries as he strives to keep Philadelphia afloat without injured co-star James Harden, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Embiid is dealing with a tweaked ankle and an injured right shoulder, the latter of which is so restrictive that Embiid...
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane expected to miss two to three weeks
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe, the team announced Tuesday in a press release (Twitter link). According to the Grizzlies, Bane will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. Bane, who sustained the injury in Friday’s win over Minnesota,...
Warriors to send James Wiseman to G League for extended stint
The Warriors will assign center James Wiseman to their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for an “extended period”, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the team’s blowout win over San Antonio on Monday (Twitter video link via Anthony Slater of The Athletic). “It’s not going...
Largest NBA trade exceptions available this season
As the NBA’s 2022/23 trade deadline approaches, it’s worth keeping in mind which teams hold traded player exceptions that could come in handy to grease the wheels on an in-season deal. As we explain in our glossary, a traded player exception allows a team to take on salary...
