The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
BROOKLYN, NY
Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it

Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t. For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons finally breaks 500-day drought, but he won’t be happy about it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder

The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo drops truth bomb after spoiling Oscar Tshiebwe’s season debut for Kentucky

The Michigan State Spartans are always going to be a dangerous team to face for as long as Tom Izzo is the program’s head coach. Michigan State basketball reminded everyone of that with a sensational double-overtime 86-77 victory Tuesday night against the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse The Spartans were trailing Kentucky for […] The post Michigan State basketball HC Tom Izzo drops truth bomb after spoiling Oscar Tshiebwe’s season debut for Kentucky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
EAST LANSING, MI
RUMOR: Idea of Jonathan Toews playing with Nathan MacKinnon gets intriguing reaction from Kyle Davidson

Chicago Blackhawks star forward Jonathan Toews is in the last year of his current deal, so rumors about him potentially getting unloaded via a trade by the only team he’s played so far in the NHL are always going to be floating around. When Mark Lazerus of The Athletic joked (sort of?) about the idea […] The post RUMOR: Idea of Jonathan Toews playing with Nathan MacKinnon gets intriguing reaction from Kyle Davidson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’

Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Heat dealing with Tyler Herro injury for upcoming road trip

The Miami Heat will be without one of their top scoring options to open their upcoming road trip, as Tyler Herro is reportedly not traveling with the team, per Ira Winderman. The young shooting guard is battling an ankle injury and his timetable is unclear. The Heat are set to open the trip against the […] The post Heat dealing with Tyler Herro injury for upcoming road trip appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic

The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 college basketball season Tuesday night at the hands of the reigning national champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic to the tune of a 69-64 score. Despite the loss, Duke must have gotten more respect for going toe to toe against the higher-ranked and […] The post Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DURHAM, NC
Biggest Ben Simmons challenge revealed by Jacque Vaughn ahead of Nets-Kings game

It’s clear that Ben Simmons hasn’t been playing like his old self, the version that was balling night in and night out with the Philadelphia 76ers. For Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn, it is a real challenge for him to make Simmons feel as comfortable as he could to finally unlock the guard-forward’s best […] The post Biggest Ben Simmons challenge revealed by Jacque Vaughn ahead of Nets-Kings game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers

Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there’s […] The post Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Timberwolves add scoring machine to run alongside Karl-Anthony Towns amid slow start

The Rudy Gobert era in Minnesota hasn’t been off to the best of starts. The Minnesota Timberwolves, after making the postseason last year with 46 win, have been one of the league’s chief disappointments, as they have had considerable difficulties integrating Gobert alongside the Timberwolves core led by Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. […] The post Timberwolves add scoring machine to run alongside Karl-Anthony Towns amid slow start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mavs star Luka Doncic is just as confused as the rest of us with “shush” celebration after dagger three

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic continues to be the Los Angeles Clippers’ worst nightmare. Adding to all the scares Doncic has given the Clippers in previous playoff runs, he recently torched them to the tune of 35 points, 11 rebounds and five assists–leading the Mavs to a 103-101 victory on Tuesday night and giving LA […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic is just as confused as the rest of us with “shush” celebration after dagger three appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
