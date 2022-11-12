ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AK is my home
2d ago

Of course they do. 🙄Also, The fact Tshibaka went on Steve Bannon’s pod cast says a whole lot about her as an individual too. We are SO close to having this MAGA nightmare in the rear view mirror and I’m so glad Alaska won’t have to deal with those two for the next 2 years ‼️👌

Reply(3)
4
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – November 13, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

‘Goodbye, not goodbye’

Exciting new beginnings — they always come with sad farewells. It was nearly 30 years ago that Ed Rasmuson recruited me to be his partner in the creation of what is now the largest philanthropy in Alaska. “It’s yours if you want it,” is how he put his offer that I become the only employee […] The post ‘Goodbye, not goodbye’ appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Alaska’s Zen Community finds stillness in zenda

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — For more than three decades, members of the Anchorage Zen Community have gathered in unusual venues — from a busy strip mall to a converted garage — with the same intention: simply to sit and meditate in silence. Nomadic no more, they have found...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 10 November 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: It’s the third visit to the October meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, in which codfish are divided.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Three Board of Fish proposals address management of Nushagak kings

Alaska’s Board of Fish will hold its statewide Bristol Bay finfish meeting in Anchorage at the end of the month to consider 52 proposals to change fisheries regulations across the region. Comments on those proposals are due by the end of Monday, Nov. 14. The proposals address a wide...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska Native nonprofit puts culture at the forefront of addiction prevention

This summer, Cook Inlet Tribal Council took young people out berry picking as part of their addiction prevention programming. CITC is a tribal nonprofit that calls itself a “culturally-responsive social service organization.” Dr. Angela Michaud is CITC’s senior director of recovery services. “With our wild blueberries, we...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdlg.org

Dunleavy poised to win Alaska governor’s race

Incumbent Republican Mike Dunleavy is leading in Alaska’s governor race, capturing just over 50% of first-place votes tallied so far. The state Division of Elections had counted about 217,000 ballots by Wednesday afternoon, with all but two physical polling precincts reporting. Precincts in Chevak and Gambell remain outstanding. More absentee and overseas ballots will be added to the tally over the coming days.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Low test scores plague Alaska schools

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New data from a spring 2022 assessment shows that Alaska students are falling under grade-level proficiencies in math, science and English. These latest test scores continue to show a trend of low test scores across the state. According to the Department of Education and Early Development,...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Minnesota

kfsk.org

Alaska’s salmon worth $720.4 million this year

It looks like Alaska’s commercial salmon industry is pulling itself out of a pandemic rut. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its preliminary statewide summary for the year Nov. 10. The harvests for all five salmon species in all fisheries equaled $720.4 million. That’s $76.5 million more than last year and $425.2 million more than two years ago.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Predator reduction efforts have not increased moose harvests, study says

A new scientific paper on predator reduction efforts in a large area of the Interior and Southcentral Alaska has found they have not increased hunter moose harvest over several decades. The recently published research looked for long-term correlation between predator control and moose harvest in Game Management Unit 13. One...
ALASKA STATE
kcaw.org

As absentee/early votes come in, Stedman and Himschoot likely to claim seats in the next legislature

With about half of absentee and early ballots now in for some Alaska districts following Tuesday’s election, Rebecca Himschoot and Bert Stedman appear likely to represent Sitka and Petersburg and outlying communities in the new legislative session in Juneau this January. Stedman’s Senate District also includes Ketchikan and surrounding communities, and his lead over his challenger will almost certainly hold.
SITKA, AK
kdlg.org

Alaskans say no to constitutional convention

Alaskans have overwhelmingly said no to holding a constitutional convention. With nearly all precincts reporting, voters opposed the convention by more than 2-1, according to election results. About 70% of voters said no to a convention while about 30% said yes. The Division of Elections will be tallying absentee and overseas ballots for several more days before results are expected to be certified on Nov. 29.
ALASKA STATE

